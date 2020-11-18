Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Vectors Research Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vectors Research Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vectors Research Management, LLC owns 437 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RSP, VRP, XLE, GWW, CZNC, IHI, MN, XEL, NYF, MCO, BNY, VRTX, WIX, SPOT, VRM, SDGR, QRVO, NFLX, PICK, VCNX, CEVA, TSLA, EFA,
- Added Positions: VTIP, IGSB, SPIB, IEI, SHYG, BND, XLI, AAPL, SO, ZM, DUK, D, BBY, XLK, DXCM, DELL, XOM, R, LMT, NEE, OKTA, QCOM, IRM, MMM, FB, ROK, VGSH, ROP, DLR, JPM, CAG, PFE, VMBS, GLW, COF, V, WELL, DOW, CEF, BE, PM, PSX, AZN, ALB, RTX, MMC, LLY, COP, STZ, DD, TLRY, WAB, RIG, VFH, VEA, VBR, DOCU, VTV, JCI, DIS, ABBV, ADNT, BABA, NLY, BIP, BEP, CGC, CC, KO, UTF, CTVA, DGX, FOXA, HBAN, IVZ, IWM, PFF, MDT, NEP, OXY, PFG, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, FLOT, SPYG, VOT, SPLG, SPY, MSFT, VB, VO, HYT, NVDA, SPSB, VTI, WMT, XLU, MKTX, HYG, IJH, EQIX, NKE, MA, CSCO, SYK, IBM, KRE, JNJ, C, TXN, GILD, VBK, CERN, PEP, LIN, VTR, MO, IVV, BMY, CI, FMC, T, SYY, CAT, KBE, CVX, BA, VOE, PYPL, EMR, PAYX, WEC, AMZN, INTC, VZ, WFC, IXN, BP, GOOG, TFC, UNP, UPS, URI, AEP, BRK.B, BDX, ADP, PEG, QQQ, IP, LTHM, GS, MDLZ, EPD, NSC, EW, JNK, RDS.A, CRM, SCHW, DKS, DE, CMP, SPYV,
- Sold Out: AME, VHT, SGEN, PGX, REGN, XRX, FAF, VMW, NTR, RYAAY, SRCL, SSYS, TD, LSXMA, WNC, BAM, CTXS, LSXMK, OPI, PDCE, SBRA, ETFC, AGNC, WRB, BLK, CNC, CL, CVET, DISCA, DY, NEBLQ, HAL, ITW, INSP, IFF, MLM,
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 352,372 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB) - 416,934 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 215,126 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.99%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 200,257 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 813.91%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 28,187 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.03%
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $122.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 46,595 shares as of .New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (VRP)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 62,423 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 41,128 shares as of .New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $410.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 295 shares as of .New Purchase: Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Citizens & Northern Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of .New Purchase: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Manning & Napier Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.74 and $4.48, with an estimated average price of $3.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 813.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 200,257 shares as of .Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,479 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 107.64%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,635 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHYG)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 99,209 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 2006.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,065 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 131.32%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of .Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61.Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $17.5.
