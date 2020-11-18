Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Vectors Research Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vectors Research Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vectors Research Management, LLC owns 437 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



RSP, VRP, XLE, GWW, CZNC, IHI, MN, XEL, NYF, MCO, BNY, VRTX, WIX, SPOT, VRM, SDGR, QRVO, NFLX, PICK, VCNX, CEVA, TSLA, EFA, Added Positions: VTIP, IGSB, SPIB, IEI, SHYG, BND, XLI, AAPL, SO, ZM, DUK, D, BBY, XLK, DXCM, DELL, XOM, R, LMT, NEE, OKTA, QCOM, IRM, MMM, FB, ROK, VGSH, ROP, DLR, JPM, CAG, PFE, VMBS, GLW, COF, V, WELL, DOW, CEF, BE, PM, PSX, AZN, ALB, RTX, MMC, LLY, COP, STZ, DD, TLRY, WAB, RIG, VFH, VEA, VBR, DOCU, VTV, JCI, DIS, ABBV, ADNT, BABA, NLY, BIP, BEP, CGC, CC, KO, UTF, CTVA, DGX, FOXA, HBAN, IVZ, IWM, PFF, MDT, NEP, OXY, PFG, PRU,

VOO, FLOT, SPYG, VOT, SPLG, SPY, MSFT, VB, VO, HYT, NVDA, SPSB, VTI, WMT, XLU, MKTX, HYG, IJH, EQIX, NKE, MA, CSCO, SYK, IBM, KRE, JNJ, C, TXN, GILD, VBK, CERN, PEP, LIN, VTR, MO, IVV, BMY, CI, FMC, T, SYY, CAT, KBE, CVX, BA, VOE, PYPL, EMR, PAYX, WEC, AMZN, INTC, VZ, WFC, IXN, BP, GOOG, TFC, UNP, UPS, URI, AEP, BRK.B, BDX, ADP, PEG, QQQ, IP, LTHM, GS, MDLZ, EPD, NSC, EW, JNK, RDS.A, CRM, SCHW, DKS, DE, CMP, SPYV, Sold Out: AME, VHT, SGEN, PGX, REGN, XRX, FAF, VMW, NTR, RYAAY, SRCL, SSYS, TD, LSXMA, WNC, BAM, CTXS, LSXMK, OPI, PDCE, SBRA, ETFC, AGNC, WRB, BLK, CNC, CL, CVET, DISCA, DY, NEBLQ, HAL, ITW, INSP, IFF, MLM,

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 352,372 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB) - 416,934 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 215,126 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.99% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 200,257 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 813.91% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 28,187 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.03%

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $122.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 46,595 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 62,423 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 41,128 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $410.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 295 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Citizens & Northern Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Manning & Napier Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.74 and $4.48, with an estimated average price of $3.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 813.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 200,257 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,479 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 107.64%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,635 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 99,209 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 2006.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,065 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 131.32%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of .

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $17.5.