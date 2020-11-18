Iszo Capital Management Lp Buys Visteon Corp, AGCO Corp, STMicroelectronics NV, Sells Nam Tai Property Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc, XPEL Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Iszo Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Visteon Corp, AGCO Corp, STMicroelectronics NV, FMC Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, sells Nam Tai Property Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc, XPEL Inc, Kirkland's Inc, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iszo Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Iszo Capital Management Lp owns 26 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VC, AGCO, STM, FMC, AYI, ALLE, DE, PH, ASH, SHW, PII, TSLA, CARR, PPG, WHR, TXN, MMM, SWK, DD, LIN, CFX, TT, ADNT, CNHI, ESI, LII,
- Sold Out: NTP, CDMO, XPEL, KIRK, PEI, WHLR, FRAN, CHS, AKRXQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Visteon Corp (VC) - 205,305 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 177,753 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- STMicroelectronics NV (STM) - 424,261 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FMC Corp (FMC) - 114,168 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 116,030 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Visteon Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $82.18, with an estimated average price of $73.84. The stock is now traded at around $109.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 205,305 shares as of .New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $76.26, with an estimated average price of $68.09. The stock is now traded at around $93.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 177,753 shares as of .New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 424,261 shares as of .New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 114,168 shares as of .New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $107.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 116,030 shares as of .New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Iszo Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 118,056 shares as of .Sold Out: Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP)
Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Nam Tai Property Inc. The sale prices were between $6.25 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $8.6.Sold Out: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)
Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The sale prices were between $6.53 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.56.Sold Out: XPEL Inc (XPEL)
Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in XPEL Inc. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $21.46.Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $6.45.Sold Out: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)
Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $0.53 and $1.43, with an estimated average price of $1.05.Sold Out: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR)
Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.4.
