Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys Mercury General Corp, Axis Capital Holdings, Post Holdings Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Immunomedics Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Wallace Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Mercury General Corp, Axis Capital Holdings, Post Holdings Inc, Foot Locker Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, sells Unilever NV, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wallace Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $570 million.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 370,315 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69% Cable One Inc (CABO) - 36,455 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6% Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 149,678 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 69,260 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,729,107 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 169,672 shares as of .

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $87.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 41,820 shares as of .

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Investors Title Co. The purchase prices were between $110.5 and $138.9, with an estimated average price of $128.74. The stock is now traded at around $172.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of .

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of .

Wallace Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 407,280 shares as of .

Wallace Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $36.54, with an estimated average price of $30.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 240,176 shares as of .

Wallace Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $25.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 325,653 shares as of .