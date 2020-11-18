  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gillson Capital LP Buys Wells Fargo, Synchrony Financial, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, State Street Corporation

Investment company Gillson Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Synchrony Financial, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, State Street Corporation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillson Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Gillson Capital LP owns 77 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Gillson Capital LP
  1. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 790,382 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,182,146 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 1,001,630 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 240,118 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 520,859 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,182,146 shares as of .

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 1,001,630 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 240,118 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 520,859 shares as of .

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 415,693 shares as of .

New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $21.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 980,750 shares as of .

Added: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors by 242.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 900,750 shares as of .

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 161.54%. The purchase prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $134.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 120,951 shares as of .

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 76.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.31 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 402,313 shares as of .

Added: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 91.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.68 and $37.51, with an estimated average price of $34.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 362,008 shares as of .

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 91,970 shares as of .

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 101.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 245,317 shares as of .

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.

Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59.



