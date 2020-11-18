Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, General Mills Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, South State Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Evercore Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, General Mills Inc, Walmart Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Pacira BioSciences Inc, sells Best Buy Co Inc, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, South State Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC owns 379 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXG, DLR, ENTG, GMHI, ISRG, SHY, NXRT, NEP, NOC, PCRX, VBR, AMP, ES, USMV,

TXG, DLR, ENTG, GMHI, ISRG, SHY, NXRT, NEP, NOC, PCRX, VBR, AMP, ES, USMV, Added Positions: JPM, CDW, STZ, GIS, SSNC, DIS, WMT, BX, CE, GOOG, GLD, XLV, MS, AMAT, ABT, BWA, BRK.B, BLK, COST, IEFA, IPGP, QCOM, KHC, VWO, VIG, NEPT, JQC, PYPL, MCHP, NVDA, XLC, XLY, XLP, ADI, XLI, XLB, AWK, FEZ, AEP, SBUX, VUG, VTI, VTV, VT, VCIT, VGT, VRTX, V, RSP, BKNG, CME, CMCSA, CVS, DHI, EVV, BDX, GS, HBI, HSY, IBM, IMXI, NSC, QQQ, IEMG, IEI, IEF, IJR, IGSB, IGIB, MBB, ADSK, MMC, NFLX,

JPM, CDW, STZ, GIS, SSNC, DIS, WMT, BX, CE, GOOG, GLD, XLV, MS, AMAT, ABT, BWA, BRK.B, BLK, COST, IEFA, IPGP, QCOM, KHC, VWO, VIG, NEPT, JQC, PYPL, MCHP, NVDA, XLC, XLY, XLP, ADI, XLI, XLB, AWK, FEZ, AEP, SBUX, VUG, VTI, VTV, VT, VCIT, VGT, VRTX, V, RSP, BKNG, CME, CMCSA, CVS, DHI, EVV, BDX, GS, HBI, HSY, IBM, IMXI, NSC, QQQ, IEMG, IEI, IEF, IJR, IGSB, IGIB, MBB, ADSK, MMC, NFLX, Reduced Positions: BBY, AAPL, VEA, MSFT, RTX, TMO, EFA, IDXX, UNP, CVX, CSCO, LMT, SPY, TJX, VOO, DLN, T, BMY, CCI, EPD, XOM, ITW, INTC, PRFZ, IWR, IWM, LW, MRK, ORCL, RWX, TRV, UPS, USB, VB, VEU, XLRN, AXP, ABC, APO, BILL, BIIB, BAC, BA, CMD, CARR, CI, C, KO, CL, COP, GLW, DBEF, DE, D, DORM, DUK, ECL, EMR, ENB, EOG, EXPD, FB, FRC, AJG, GD, GE, GILD, GGG, GWW, HON, RPG, HDV, AAXJ, EEM, IWD, IWO, IWN, OEF, IVW, IVE, IJK, IJJ, JBL, J, LIN, LOW, MMP, MKL, MAR, MCD, MDT, MTD, MCO, MSCI, NEE, NXPI, OTIS, PM, PSX, PLT, PNC, RYN, SLB, SCHG, SRE, NOW, SO, MDY, STT, STE, TGT, VO, VNQ, VGK, VAR, VZ, WBA, WM, WFC, ZBRA,

BBY, AAPL, VEA, MSFT, RTX, TMO, EFA, IDXX, UNP, CVX, CSCO, LMT, SPY, TJX, VOO, DLN, T, BMY, CCI, EPD, XOM, ITW, INTC, PRFZ, IWR, IWM, LW, MRK, ORCL, RWX, TRV, UPS, USB, VB, VEU, XLRN, AXP, ABC, APO, BILL, BIIB, BAC, BA, CMD, CARR, CI, C, KO, CL, COP, GLW, DBEF, DE, D, DORM, DUK, ECL, EMR, ENB, EOG, EXPD, FB, FRC, AJG, GD, GE, GILD, GGG, GWW, HON, RPG, HDV, AAXJ, EEM, IWD, IWO, IWN, OEF, IVW, IVE, IJK, IJJ, JBL, J, LIN, LOW, MMP, MKL, MAR, MCD, MDT, MTD, MCO, MSCI, NEE, NXPI, OTIS, PM, PSX, PLT, PNC, RYN, SLB, SCHG, SRE, NOW, SO, MDY, STT, STE, TGT, VO, VNQ, VGK, VAR, VZ, WBA, WM, WFC, ZBRA, Sold Out: SSB, BK, HBAN, JW.A, KAMN, NEM, PPL, RSG, SEE, KMI, CTVA, RF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,219,961 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 990,438 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,362 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 464,499 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 341,793 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,544 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $64.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 146.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 396,042 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 347.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,855 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $149.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,977 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 38.47%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $111.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,419 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.11 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.72. The stock is now traded at around $1.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,343 shares as of .

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $60.81, with an estimated average price of $51.7.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $41.76, with an estimated average price of $38.04.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.