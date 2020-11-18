Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. Buys The AES Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells ISHARES INC

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys The AES Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AES, ICLN, AEP,

AES, ICLN, AEP, Reduced Positions: EWZ,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (XOP) - 1,750,000 shares, 39.24% of the total portfolio. ISHARES INC (EWZ) - 2,000,000 shares, 29.49% of the total portfolio. The AES Corp (AES) - 1,325,000 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES INC (EWZ) - 500,000 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.73% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 408,900 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.79%. The holding were 1,325,000 shares as of .

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 408,900 shares as of .

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $86.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 37,350 shares as of .