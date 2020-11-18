  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, GrubHub Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Morgan Stanley, SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST

November 18, 2020 | About: TIF +0.02% WLTW +0.12% GRUB -2.12% HYG +0.14% VAR -0.03% FXI -0.23% CEF +0.11% MS +1.65% GLD +0.15% SLV +0.86%

Investment company Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, GrubHub Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Varian Medical Systems Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Morgan Stanley, SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 236,987 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 427,688 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 200,000 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) - 400,000 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 168,375 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.34%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $210.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.97%. The holding were 236,987 shares as of .

New Purchase: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 427,688 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 221,368 shares as of .

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (FXI)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 200,001 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of .

Added: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 168,375 shares as of .

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Sold Out: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.



