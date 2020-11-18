Deep Field Asset Management LLC Buys Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Stratus Properties Inc, Hasbro Inc, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, BellRing Brands Inc

Investment company Deep Field Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Stratus Properties Inc, Hasbro Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Liberty Braves Group, sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, BellRing Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deep Field Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Deep Field Asset Management LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STRS, SIX,

STRS, SIX, Added Positions: BOOT, HAS, PLNT, BATRK, V, QMCO, NYT, DLB,

BOOT, HAS, PLNT, BATRK, V, QMCO, NYT, DLB, Reduced Positions: LYV, GDDY, LIND,

LYV, GDDY, LIND, Sold Out: BRBR,

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 109,000 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 208,000 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 224,800 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74% OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW) - 1,900,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Deep Field Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stratus Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $19.78. The stock is now traded at around $24.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 88,214 shares as of .

Deep Field Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of .

Deep Field Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 216,302 shares as of .

Deep Field Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 60.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $91.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of .

Deep Field Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 196,000 shares as of .

Deep Field Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .

Deep Field Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 724,005 shares as of .

Deep Field Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.68.