Longwood Capital Partners LLC Buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Compass Pathways PLC, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

Portola Valley, CA, based Investment company Longwood Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Compass Pathways PLC, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, 89bio Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longwood Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Longwood Capital Partners LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 511,500 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) - 973,000 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52% SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 250,000 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 1,545,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.50% Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 225,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.83 and $43.17, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 853,000 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in 89bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 417,500 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 357,500 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 54.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,545,000 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Surface Oncology Inc by 383.56%. The purchase prices were between $5.06 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,088,000 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,646,700 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Altimmune Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 688,000 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 101,500 shares as of .

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.44 and $64.63, with an estimated average price of $46.92.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $2.97.

Longwood Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Merus NV. The sale prices were between $10.57 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.93.