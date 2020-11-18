  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP Buys Alteryx Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: AYX -1.86%

Investment company Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP. As of 2020Q3, Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: AYX,
  • Reduced Positions: CVNA,

For the details of Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakcliff+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP
  1. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 210,223 shares, 20.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.21%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 69,100 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 58,873 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,150 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 332,845 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP. Also check out:

