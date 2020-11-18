Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP Buys Alteryx Inc

Investment company Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP. As of 2020Q3, Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakcliff+capital+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 210,223 shares, 20.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.21%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 69,100 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 58,873 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,150 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio.
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 332,845 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP. Also check out:
1. Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP keeps buying