  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys Waitr Holdings Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Marriott International Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Slack Technologies Inc, Cardlytics Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: WTRH +9.11% SIX +1.31% ATH +1.27% DIS +0.46% LYV +0.81% LVS +0.99% MAR +0.34% AVGO +0.37% RCL +0.46% JETS +2.68% GDS -1.69% SWN -0.16%

New York, NY, based Investment company Bienville Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Waitr Holdings Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Marriott International Inc, Athene Holding, The Walt Disney Co, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Slack Technologies Inc, Cardlytics Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bienville Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bienville Capital Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $881 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bienville Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bienville+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bienville Capital Management, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,500,000 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 750,000 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV) - 5,965,000 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,355,400 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 160,400 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $122.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,773 shares as of .

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,201 shares as of .

New Purchase: ETF SER SOLUTIONS (JETS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 172,127 shares as of .

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of .

Added: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 338.57%. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,142,795 shares as of .

Added: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 1780.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 376,091 shares as of .

Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 878.57%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1242.68%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,090 shares as of .

Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 1348.22%. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,411 shares as of .

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 639.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,852 shares as of .

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia (RSX)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Sold Out: INVESCO DB MULTI S (DBA)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO DB MULTI S. The sale prices were between $13.39 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.22.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $4.99 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bienville Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bienville Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)