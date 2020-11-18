Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys Waitr Holdings Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Marriott International Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Slack Technologies Inc, Cardlytics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Bienville Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Waitr Holdings Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Marriott International Inc, Athene Holding, The Walt Disney Co, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Slack Technologies Inc, Cardlytics Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bienville Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bienville Capital Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $881 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MAR, AVGO, RCL, JETS, GDS, SWN, MTN, BG, HLT, DRI, ALK, WYNN, EQT, RRC, UAL, JWN, FDX, HOG, FHN, PM, Z, COG, LBRT, DSSI,

MAR, AVGO, RCL, JETS, GDS, SWN, MTN, BG, HLT, DRI, ALK, WYNN, EQT, RRC, UAL, JWN, FDX, HOG, FHN, PM, Z, COG, LBRT, DSSI, Added Positions: WTRH, SIX, ATH, DIS, LYV, LVS, CCJ, PPLT, SPY, AMZN, GOOGL, GDX, VZ, TSLA, DNN,

WTRH, SIX, ATH, DIS, LYV, LVS, CCJ, PPLT, SPY, AMZN, GOOGL, GDX, VZ, TSLA, DNN, Reduced Positions: XME, WORK, CDLX, GLD, EWW, SQ, MOS, SLV, SE, PVG, FB, CVNA, GDXJ, GREK, VALE, GOOG, GL, INTC, HD, ABBV, ET, RTX, SPOT, CSM, DGX, NXE, PYPL, WBA, MSFT, LMT, BYD,

XME, WORK, CDLX, GLD, EWW, SQ, MOS, SLV, SE, PVG, FB, CVNA, GDXJ, GREK, VALE, GOOG, GL, INTC, HD, ABBV, ET, RTX, SPOT, CSM, DGX, NXE, PYPL, WBA, MSFT, LMT, BYD, Sold Out: RSX, BTG, YNDX, STNE, DBA, CLF, X, CF, UNH, JPM, MS, PEP, BAM, QSR, SHW, NKE, ORCL, MPLX, NVS, MOO, SBUX, LIN, ADI, MMP, GILD, C, AZO, BIIB, BMY, ALB, CRWD, COUP, PAGP, BSX, ABT, CSCO, TXN, MRK, MTD, PFE,

For the details of Bienville Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bienville+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,500,000 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 750,000 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV) - 5,965,000 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,355,400 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 160,400 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $122.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,773 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,201 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 172,127 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 338.57%. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,142,795 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 1780.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 376,091 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 878.57%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1242.68%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,090 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 1348.22%. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,411 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 639.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,852 shares as of .

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO DB MULTI S. The sale prices were between $13.39 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.22.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $4.99 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.02.