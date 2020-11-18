Numen Capital LLP Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp, Gulfport Energy Corp, Sells Tiffany, Plug Power Inc, FuelCell Energy Inc

Investment company Numen Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp, Gulfport Energy Corp, sells Tiffany, Plug Power Inc, FuelCell Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Numen Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Numen Capital LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KCAC, GPOR,

KCAC, GPOR, Added Positions: APD,

APD, Reduced Positions: TIF, PLUG, FCEL,

Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 73,452 shares, 63.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.34% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 7,560 shares, 16.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 149,400 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.67% Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp (KCAC) - 29,200 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. New Position FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) - 53,600 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.95%

Numen Capital LLP initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 29,200 shares as of .

Numen Capital LLP initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.51 and $1.24, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $0.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 87,241 shares as of .

Numen Capital LLP added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $266.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of .