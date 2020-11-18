Solas Capital Management, LLC Buys Liberty Latin America, Lee Enterprises Inc, Sells News Corp, Verso Corp, BJ's Restaurants Inc

Investment company Solas Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, Lee Enterprises Inc, sells News Corp, Verso Corp, BJ's Restaurants Inc, Francescas Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Solas Capital Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LILAK,
- Added Positions: MPC, LEE, BWFG,
- Reduced Positions: NWSA, FENC, SWKH, EMKR, BXC,
- Sold Out: VRS, BJRI, FRAN,
For the details of Solas Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solas+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solas Capital Management, LLC
- Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 3,921,938 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 480,000 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
- News Corp (NWSA) - 600,000 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.25%
- SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) - 589,740 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
- EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 2,171,927 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of .Added: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
Solas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $0.78 and $1.01, with an estimated average price of $0.9. The stock is now traded at around $0.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,847,978 shares as of .Sold Out: Verso Corp (VRS)
Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verso Corp. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $16.54 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $25.78.Sold Out: Francescas Holdings Corp (FRAN)
Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Francescas Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $2.49 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $4.83.
