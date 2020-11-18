  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Solas Capital Management, LLC Buys Liberty Latin America, Lee Enterprises Inc, Sells News Corp, Verso Corp, BJ's Restaurants Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: LEE +2.12% LILAK +2.09% VRS +2.67% BJRI -0.1% FRAN +3.88%

Investment company Solas Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, Lee Enterprises Inc, sells News Corp, Verso Corp, BJ's Restaurants Inc, Francescas Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Solas Capital Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solas Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solas+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solas Capital Management, LLC
  1. Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 3,921,938 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 480,000 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
  3. News Corp (NWSA) - 600,000 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.25%
  4. SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) - 589,740 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8%
  5. EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 2,171,927 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
New Purchase: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of .

Added: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)

Solas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $0.78 and $1.01, with an estimated average price of $0.9. The stock is now traded at around $0.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,847,978 shares as of .

Sold Out: Verso Corp (VRS)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verso Corp. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $16.54 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Sold Out: Francescas Holdings Corp (FRAN)

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Francescas Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $2.49 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $4.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Solas Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

