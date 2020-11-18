Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Immunomedics Inc, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

New York, NY, based Investment company Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Immunomedics Inc, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, GSX Techedu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc owns 1340 stocks with a total value of $19 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMMU, CBPO, MS, MXIM, MNTA, TDOC, SCHW, MUB, GILD, VAR, TSLA, ILMN, CI, CRM, ADP, BAX, LLY, VRTU, AMT, BP, FFIV, FE, GME, GE, GS, OXY, QGEN, UPS, WBA, LULU, RST, AVGO, KMI, JCAP, AIMT, DOCU, DOW, ALUS, IGLB, TQQQ, VTV, ASML, AEP, AMAT, BIDU, BHC, BA, BXP, COG, CAH, CAT, CNC, LUMN, CHKP, KO, COST, XRAY, DLTR, D, DISH, EQR, EXPE, FLIR, NEE, FLR, GD, INCY, LKQ, LRCX, MTB, MRO, MCD, MRK, MHK, VTRS, NOV, NTES, NKE, NUE, PCG, PRGO, PFG, REG, SIRI, UAL, X, VNO, PRO, CBMG, V, FTNT, NXPI, HII, SPLK, WDAY, ABBV, KEYS, PDD, MRNA, CTVA, EWJ, SMH,

IMMU, CBPO, MS, MXIM, MNTA, TDOC, SCHW, MUB, GILD, VAR, TSLA, ILMN, CI, CRM, ADP, BAX, LLY, VRTU, AMT, BP, FFIV, FE, GME, GE, GS, OXY, QGEN, UPS, WBA, LULU, RST, AVGO, KMI, JCAP, AIMT, DOCU, DOW, ALUS, IGLB, TQQQ, VTV, ASML, AEP, AMAT, BIDU, BHC, BA, BXP, COG, CAH, CAT, CNC, LUMN, CHKP, KO, COST, XRAY, DLTR, D, DISH, EQR, EXPE, FLIR, NEE, FLR, GD, INCY, LKQ, LRCX, MTB, MRO, MCD, MRK, MHK, VTRS, NOV, NTES, NKE, NUE, PCG, PRGO, PFG, REG, SIRI, UAL, X, VNO, PRO, CBMG, V, FTNT, NXPI, HII, SPLK, WDAY, ABBV, KEYS, PDD, MRNA, CTVA, EWJ, SMH, Added Positions: SPY, XOM, CSCO, TIF, CVX, C, JPM, NBL, RTX, WFC, COP, REGN, HES, TFC, BK, BDX, EOG, SLB, USB, VLO, MPC, PSX, KHC, AFL, ALL, MO, AIG, APA, CME, DD, EXC, LHX, HIG, WELL, LNC, MU, NRG, NOC, OMC, PNC, PXD, PRU, O, SRE, SPG, TRV, STT, TSN, ANTM, WDC, CBOE, ACIA, EWY, XLU, ADBE, ALK, ADS, IVZ, AAPL, BAC, BSX, VIAC, CF, CCL, XEC, TPR, CMA, DXC, DVN, DISCA, EIX, EMR, M, FITB, HRB, HAL, HOG, HP, HFC, HST, HBAN, IPG, IRM, JNPR, KEY, KSS, LVS, LEG, MAR, MET, TAP, NTAP, NWL, JWN, OKE, PPL, PVH, RL, RF, SYY, TXT, UAA, UNP, VTR, WAB, WMB, WYNN, YUM, ZION, TDG, HBI, WU, FOLD, DFS, CXO, FTI, LYB, NLSN, TRIP, CPRI, FANG, COTY, PAYC, ANET, BABA, SYF, CFG, HPE, UA, HWM, BKR, FOXA, CARR, OTIS,

SPY, XOM, CSCO, TIF, CVX, C, JPM, NBL, RTX, WFC, COP, REGN, HES, TFC, BK, BDX, EOG, SLB, USB, VLO, MPC, PSX, KHC, AFL, ALL, MO, AIG, APA, CME, DD, EXC, LHX, HIG, WELL, LNC, MU, NRG, NOC, OMC, PNC, PXD, PRU, O, SRE, SPG, TRV, STT, TSN, ANTM, WDC, CBOE, ACIA, EWY, XLU, ADBE, ALK, ADS, IVZ, AAPL, BAC, BSX, VIAC, CF, CCL, XEC, TPR, CMA, DXC, DVN, DISCA, EIX, EMR, M, FITB, HRB, HAL, HOG, HP, HFC, HST, HBAN, IPG, IRM, JNPR, KEY, KSS, LVS, LEG, MAR, MET, TAP, NTAP, NWL, JWN, OKE, PPL, PVH, RL, RF, SYY, TXT, UAA, UNP, VTR, WAB, WMB, WYNN, YUM, ZION, TDG, HBI, WU, FOLD, DFS, CXO, FTI, LYB, NLSN, TRIP, CPRI, FANG, COTY, PAYC, ANET, BABA, SYF, CFG, HPE, UA, HWM, BKR, FOXA, CARR, OTIS, Reduced Positions: QQQ, WLTW, FB, FXI, MSFT, GOOG, DIS, EEM, LMT, PSA, NVDA, JCI, ROST, TCO, MMM, WMT, PM, GM, MOS, DLPH, LQD, AJRD, AIZ, MLM, BMRN, IP, HPQ, IGIB, ED, GLIBA, CETV, FIT, COF, ARNC, HAS, CWB, BIIB, AMZN, GNW, WRK, ULTA, LBTYK, XLNX, XRX, IFF, VFC, UHS, SO, STX, RCL,

QQQ, WLTW, FB, FXI, MSFT, GOOG, DIS, EEM, LMT, PSA, NVDA, JCI, ROST, TCO, MMM, WMT, PM, GM, MOS, DLPH, LQD, AJRD, AIZ, MLM, BMRN, IP, HPQ, IGIB, ED, GLIBA, CETV, FIT, COF, ARNC, HAS, CWB, BIIB, AMZN, GNW, WRK, ULTA, LBTYK, XLNX, XRX, IFF, VFC, UHS, SO, STX, RCL, Sold Out: CZR, CZR, CZR, GSX, WUBA, EFA, BRK.B, EE, GOOGL, ETFC, INTC, AMD, LOGM, AMTD, PTLA, EW, IBM, TJX, HSY, ISRG, BREW, HCA, PHM, MEET, FISV, TWTR, SBUX, SYK, FSCT, VALE, IWM, AXP, WHR, ACOR, NSC, WY, MA, JD, FTV, OIH, XLE, DOV, AAP, ATI, ADM, BMY, STZ, CPRT, GLW, TCOM, DHI, VZ, FHN, GILT, LB, MSI, T, PPG, SHW, OLED,

For the details of CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capstone+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,993,800 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 256,400 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,720,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,909,952 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.75% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 9,353,300 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 850,800 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $111.98, with an estimated average price of $107.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 500,216 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,006,772 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 586,932 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 453,362 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,051 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 81.75%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,909,952 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 748.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 945,962 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1505.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 616,190 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 792,802 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 474.01%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 258,731 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 291.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 415,726 shares as of .

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.