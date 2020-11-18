Junto Capital Management LP Buys Black Knight Inc, Starbucks Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Fiserv Inc, IHS Markit, Costco Wholesale Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Junto Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Black Knight Inc, Starbucks Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Yum China Holdings Inc, AutoZone Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, IHS Markit, Costco Wholesale Corp, Yum Brands Inc, Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Junto Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Junto Capital Management LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKI, SBUX, CTSH, AZO, V, LULU, CSGP, FIS, EFX, GS, CMCSA, ENV, ZEN, CTAS, FB, MTCH, BKNG, EBAY, PLNT, EVR, GOOGL, K, CPRI, MAN, WHR,

BKI, SBUX, CTSH, AZO, V, LULU, CSGP, FIS, EFX, GS, CMCSA, ENV, ZEN, CTAS, FB, MTCH, BKNG, EBAY, PLNT, EVR, GOOGL, K, CPRI, MAN, WHR, Added Positions: YUMC, MSFT, MSCI, WCN, ATVI, OC, DECK, ICE, AMZN, LPLA, NICE, INTU, CROX, ARES, BLK,

YUMC, MSFT, MSCI, WCN, ATVI, OC, DECK, ICE, AMZN, LPLA, NICE, INTU, CROX, ARES, BLK, Reduced Positions: DFS, KKR, MS, SWK, FRC, TGT, ROST,

DFS, KKR, MS, SWK, FRC, TGT, ROST, Sold Out: FISV, INFO, COST, YUM, FIVE, TRU, SSNC, FLT, MCO, ORLY, TROW, DNKN, BLL, OMC, MUSA, EA, ECL, TTWO, CHTR, FIVN, BBBY, SNAP, LYFT, HD, CDW, JKHY, NFLX,

For the details of Junto Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/junto+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,237,655 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.92% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 1,262,821 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 1,262,706 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 2,000,937 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 576.65% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 1,506,351 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $94.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,262,821 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,262,706 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,506,351 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1124.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 73,966 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 382,433 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 204,532 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 576.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 2,000,937 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 234.92%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 446,880 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $403.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 246,568 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 55.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $105, with an estimated average price of $99.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 679,436 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 871,376 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 129.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $71.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 619,243 shares as of .

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Junto Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33.