Ssi Investment Management Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Ssi Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH, DBX ETF TRUST, Colfax Corp, sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Dominion Energy Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ssi Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Ssi Investment Management Inc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FPE, REM, FDN, ASHR, AMD, DHI, DKS, MT, TSM, ORLY, WLTW, URI, QCOM, LOW, ITW, CMI, MCS,
- Added Positions: CFXA, SWT, IYW, LMBS, NEEPO, DTP, BACPL.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: CWB, DCUE, IFFT, MDIV, WTRU, CHNGU, IWM, NEEPP, NEEPP, WFCPL.PFD, AEPPL, AGG, SOLN, DHRPA.PFD, NYCBPU.PFD, UNH, TMO, NVDA, SREPA.PFD, MSFT, ACWX, AAPL, GLD, IWD, AMZN, FB, V, MA, PG, XLU, T, JNJ, GOOGL, HD, JPM, BAC, BLMN, ABBV, PYPL, COST, CMCSA, KO, C, CSCO, BMY, BRK.B, ETN, ARCC, AMAT, AMGN, APD, FLOT, ADBE, ACN, ABT, SRPT, MMM, ICE, MDT, MRK, LMT, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PKI, PFE, CRM, LUV, NOW, UNP, INTC, VZ, WMT, DIS, WFC, HON, AVGO, MCD, DHR,
- Sold Out: COG, CCIPA.PFD, FTCS, QTSPB.PFD, IYR, RTX, TJX, BMRN, SPLK, GILD, IBM,
These are the top 5 holdings of SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 227,955 shares, 30.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 214,006 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 191,647 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
- Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 12,398 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 46,988 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.39%
Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 225,705 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (REM)
Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 122,405 shares as of .New Purchase: DBX ETF TRUST (ASHR)
Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 82,402 shares as of .New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN)
Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $198.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of .New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,651 shares as of .New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $73.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,287 shares as of .Added: Colfax Corp (CFXA)
Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $120.81 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $136.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 46,988 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IYW)
Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $270.46 and $329.42, with an estimated average price of $291.72. The stock is now traded at around $318.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,627 shares as of .Added: DTE Energy Co (DTP)
Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of .Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.67.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCIPA.PFD)
Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSPB.PFD)
Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.18 and $161.7, with an estimated average price of $149.55.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYR)
Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.
