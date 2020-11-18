  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

New York Life Investment Management Llc Buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST

November 18, 2020 | About: MGC +0.1% AGG +0.07% SCHZ +0.04% IEFA +0.38% VO +0.13% SHYG +0.06%

New York, NY, based Investment company New York Life Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York Life Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, New York Life Investment Management Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+york+life+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (IQIN) - 9,114,577 shares, 67.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  2. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 157,474 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 111,989 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 358.54%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE) - 131,009 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.69%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 84,961 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.98%
Added: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC)

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 358.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $127.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 111,989 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 436.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 68,530 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 436.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 144,170 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 467.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 118,235 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 399.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $196.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,681 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHYG)

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 372.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 56,095 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)