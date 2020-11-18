New York Life Investment Management Llc Buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company New York Life Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York Life Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, New York Life Investment Management Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: MGC, AGG, SCHZ, IEFA, VO, SHYG, MGV, SCHM, BKLN, IEMG,

INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (IQIN) - 9,114,577 shares, 67.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 157,474 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 111,989 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 358.54% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE) - 131,009 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.69% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 84,961 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.98%

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 358.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $127.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 111,989 shares as of .

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 436.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 68,530 shares as of .

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 436.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 144,170 shares as of .

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 467.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 118,235 shares as of .

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 399.35%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $196.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,681 shares as of .

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 372.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 56,095 shares as of .