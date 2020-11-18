  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc Buys Aon PLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, First Horizon National Corp, Sells IBERIABANK Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Comcast Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: BAH -0.75% FHN -0.2% RF +1.31% AON +0.13% MBB +0.02% WY +0.53% VIS +0.55% CAT +1.57% ALEX +0.22% IBKC +0% CMCSA +0.4% IWN +0.63%

New Orleans, LA, based Investment company Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, First Horizon National Corp, iShares MBS ETF, Caterpillar Inc, sells IBERIABANK Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Comcast Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc. As of 2020Q3, Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waters+parkerson+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 183,891 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 337,475 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 215,438 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 476,455 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 223,224 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $207.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 69,902 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VIS)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $166.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.9 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 160,525 shares as of .

Added: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in First Horizon National Corp by 400.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,165 shares as of .

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,167 shares as of .

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



