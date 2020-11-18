Premier Asset Managment LLC Buys Pure Storage Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells VMware Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Premier Asset Managment LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pure Storage Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Baidu Inc, sells VMware Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Premier Asset Managment LLC. As of 2020Q3, Premier Asset Managment LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTG, MU, LULU, BIDU, HD, HON, TROW, AMGN, BLK, JNJ, CMI, TU, HMC, INTC, PKG, DBVT, QTNT, IVW, SAVA, JPM, MGA, GIS, LAZY, IEFA, JWN, ACAD, MLHR, AEP, PII, DON, CAH, K, VCRA, CAR, RVNC, KOD, IXC, TSLA, XLRE, MYOK, HRB, BLDR, PERI, CB, DECK, DUK, EME, GOGO, LMT, MYOV, PWFL, ASUR, NBSE, DVAX, FLDM,

PENN, MSFT, PYPL, SYNH, PFE, CWH, TD, GM, QQQ, IJR, PLUG, ZGNX, SCHX, LPLA, AVGO, T, SCHA, Sold Out: VMW, ALXN, C, GS, NBIX, WFC, CPB, GSK, LITE, BCE, CHL, SLF, LYB, USB, AIMT, ADS, CYRX, BMO, ALT, IVZ, HAIN, TJX, BA, CVNA, CVX, BECN, IJH, AMRN, CALA, KODK, VBIV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,507 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,657 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94% Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 190,334 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.24% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 66,768 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 110,728 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 655,320 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 195,608 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 20,137 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $143.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 42,350 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $272.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 2363.58%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 129,215 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 67.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $191.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 38,520 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.54 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $131.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 47,280 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 84.57%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $168.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,695 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 171.60%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,867 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 83.31%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,210 shares as of .

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.