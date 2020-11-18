  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ashe Capital Management, LLC Buys Liberty Latin America, JFrog

November 18, 2020 | About: LILAK +2.09% FROG +1.48%

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, based Investment company Ashe Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ashe Capital Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: FROG,
  • Added Positions: LILAK,
  • Reduced Positions: LBRDK,

For the details of Ashe Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashe+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ashe Capital Management, LLC
  1. AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 1,793,716 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 2,664,882 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 5,851,525 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,276,303 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  5. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 1,028,060 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Ashe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 60,032 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Ashe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 12,396,561 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Ashe Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ashe Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ashe Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ashe Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ashe Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

