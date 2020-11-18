Ashe Capital Management, LLC Buys Liberty Latin America, JFrog

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, based Investment company Ashe Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ashe Capital Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FROG,

FROG, Added Positions: LILAK,

LILAK, Reduced Positions: LBRDK,

AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 1,793,716 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 2,664,882 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 5,851,525 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,276,303 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 1,028,060 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio.

Ashe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 60,032 shares as of .

Ashe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 12,396,561 shares as of .