Utah Retirement Systems Buys Cloudflare Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Utah Retirement Systems (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, UDR Inc, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Utah Retirement Systems. As of 2020Q3, Utah Retirement Systems owns 929 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NET, MTCH, ONEM, PS, IAC, WIX, MRSN, LVGO, ARVN, EPZM, CG, AHT, XLRN, REXR, TW, BILL, MSA, ERIE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,098,376 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,437,673 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 81,355 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Facebook Inc (FB) - 460,928 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,450 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 483,714 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,905 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128,250 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 82,012 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,326 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $249.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 358.57%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $401.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 162.83%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,356 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in UDR Inc by 214.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $40.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 211,111 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 388.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,700 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 357.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 105,594 shares as of .

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $29.49.