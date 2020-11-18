  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Utah Retirement Systems Buys Cloudflare Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

November 18, 2020 | About: ZM -2.32% MAA -0.38% UDR -0.06% MRNA -3.05% KKR +1.21% TMUS +0.55% NET -1.6% MTCH +0.56% PS -0.12% ONEM -0.33% IAC -0.16% WIX -1.45%

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Utah Retirement Systems (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Match Group Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, UDR Inc, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Utah Retirement Systems. As of 2020Q3, Utah Retirement Systems owns 929 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Utah Retirement Systems's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/utah+retirement+systems/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Utah Retirement Systems
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,098,376 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,437,673 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 81,355 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 460,928 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,450 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 483,714 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,905 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128,250 shares as of .

New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $33.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 82,012 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,326 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $249.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 358.57%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $401.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of .

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 162.83%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,356 shares as of .

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in UDR Inc by 214.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $40.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 211,111 shares as of .

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 388.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,700 shares as of .

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 357.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of .

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 105,594 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $29.49.



