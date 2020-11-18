Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Buys Global Payments Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Snap Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Match Group Inc, Apple Inc, Twitter Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Snap Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Vistra Corp, Plug Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GPN, MTCH, AAPL, TWTR, BKNG, DBA, AMZN, NKE, QCOM, CC, PVH, FCX, AES, ALGN, HYG, JD, SQ, Z, AR, ADPT, ABMD, CF, UPS, SHAK, TIGR, GDX, CRWD, EQT, AM, QEP, ADAP, CMPS, YUMC, NARI, GDXJ, COG, SWN, RRC, CNX, BKR, HES, CRK, EOG, OVV, CPG, CLR, SLB, HAL, HP, APA, MUR, OXY,
- Added Positions: MELI, GOLD, XLNX, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: DQ, PLUG, PCG,
- Sold Out: SPY, SNAP, VST, CCJ, ACMR, MRVL, C, BNTX, GPS, FL, FOSL, LUV, PLAY, SAVE, DAL, HBI, UAL, TGI, ANF, LB, KSS, JBLU, M, BA, AEO, ALK, SPR, AAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 1,650,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 58,006 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.00%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,218,500 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 296,187 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,887,500 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $189.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 296,187 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 410,355 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 346,895 shares as of .New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 745,285 shares as of .New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 19,338 shares as of .New Purchase: INVESCO DB MULTI S (DBA)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in INVESCO DB MULTI S. The purchase prices were between $13.39 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,052,860 shares as of .Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 279.00%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1300.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 58,006 shares as of .Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 170.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 105,600 shares as of .Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $130.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,115 shares as of .Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 168.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of .Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $10.81.Sold Out: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $84.88.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77.
