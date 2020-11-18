MIK Capital, LP Buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cummins Inc, Sells Jack In The Box Inc, Papa John's International Inc, KBR Inc

Investment company MIK Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cummins Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, sells Jack In The Box Inc, Papa John's International Inc, KBR Inc, CarMax Inc, Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MIK Capital, LP. As of 2020Q3, MIK Capital, LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AEO, BABA, CMI, DKS, CBRL, FTCH, HAS, JCI, XPO, ZNGA, GLPI, WING, HOME, DECK, MIK, MLM, PLNT, SWK, ELY, PFGC, MAT, GES, AQUA, REAL, IRT, ROST, CAR, SMH, BLMN, JBLU,

AEO, BABA, CMI, DKS, CBRL, FTCH, HAS, JCI, XPO, ZNGA, GLPI, WING, HOME, DECK, MIK, MLM, PLNT, SWK, ELY, PFGC, MAT, GES, AQUA, REAL, IRT, ROST, CAR, SMH, BLMN, JBLU, Added Positions: TPX, TJX, BBY,

TPX, TJX, BBY, Reduced Positions: KBR, DNKN, EXPE, UAA,

KBR, DNKN, EXPE, UAA, Sold Out: JACK, PZZA, KMX, FIVE, SONO, DG, DLTR, ROKU, YETI, TGT, SHW, USFD, ALLY, HOG, LVS, MAR, PVH, SHAK, FCX,

For the details of MIK Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mik+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 943,168 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 43,885 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. New Position TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 219,520 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.17% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 56,059 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 182,460 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 943,168 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 43,885 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 56,059 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 182,460 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 91,207 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 386,507 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 93.41%. The purchase prices were between $70.95 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $82.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 82,388 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 78,261 shares as of .

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $71.99 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $80.4.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $81.64 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $91.67.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.