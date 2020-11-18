Tairen Capital Ltd Buys XPeng Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Square Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Tairen Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Square Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Roku Inc, sells JD.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, TAL Education Group, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tairen Capital Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Tairen Capital Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $924 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XPEV, AMD, ROKU, NIO, BABA, TTD, SE, NTES, UPS, TXN, BEKE, SNOW, ZLAB,

XPEV, AMD, ROKU, NIO, BABA, TTD, SE, NTES, UPS, TXN, BEKE, SNOW, ZLAB, Added Positions: ERIC, SQ, PDD, NOK, FB,

ERIC, SQ, PDD, NOK, FB, Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, SWKS, ZTO, SHOP,

AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, SWKS, ZTO, SHOP, Sold Out: JD, NVDA, TAL, GDX, TSM, SPLK, TEAM, FTCH, NOW, PTON, GSX, ACIA, BILL, QCOM,

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,570,702 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.58% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 86,740 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42% Facebook Inc (FB) - 327,376 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.55% XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 4,059,809 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 572,413 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.66%

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 4,059,809 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 435,196 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $237.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 185,325 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 1,391,972 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $795.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 52,164 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 506.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 4,829,078 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Square Inc by 143.07%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 403,077 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $132.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 1,570,702 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 467.36%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 9,564,472 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 327,376 shares as of .

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.