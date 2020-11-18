Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys VeriSign Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HCI Group Inc, Sells Photronics Inc, National Beverage Corp, Cameco Corp

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys VeriSign Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HCI Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Photronics Inc, National Beverage Corp, Cameco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRSN, SPY, HCI,
- Added Positions: QQQ, DIS, SCHW, LAZ,
- Reduced Positions: FIZZ, CCJ,
- Sold Out: PLAB,
For the details of Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yost+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.
- National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) - 268,791 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 484,400 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.51%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 114,700 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05%
- VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 63,100 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 375,000 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38%
Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $194.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.09%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of .New Purchase: HCI Group Inc (HCI)
Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in HCI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 53,849 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Photronics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. keeps buying