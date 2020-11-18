  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys VeriSign Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HCI Group Inc, Sells Photronics Inc, National Beverage Corp, Cameco Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: QQQ -0.28% VRSN -0.01% SPY +0.16% HCI -0.59% PLAB -0.79%

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys VeriSign Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HCI Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Photronics Inc, National Beverage Corp, Cameco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yost+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.
  1. National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) - 268,791 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98%
  2. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 484,400 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.51%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 114,700 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05%
  4. VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 63,100 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 375,000 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38%
New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $194.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.09%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in HCI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 53,849 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Photronics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)