Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys VeriSign Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HCI Group Inc, Sells Photronics Inc, National Beverage Corp, Cameco Corp

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys VeriSign Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HCI Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Photronics Inc, National Beverage Corp, Cameco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRSN, SPY, HCI,

VRSN, SPY, HCI, Added Positions: QQQ, DIS, SCHW, LAZ,

QQQ, DIS, SCHW, LAZ, Reduced Positions: FIZZ, CCJ,

FIZZ, CCJ, Sold Out: PLAB,

For the details of Yost Capital Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yost+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) - 268,791 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 484,400 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.51% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 114,700 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05% VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 63,100 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 375,000 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38%

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $194.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.09%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of .

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of .

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in HCI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 53,849 shares as of .

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Yost Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Photronics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.79.