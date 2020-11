Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Fiserv Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Balyasny Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Immunomedics Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Fiserv Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Qiagen NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balyasny Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Balyasny Asset Management LLC owns 1243 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Balyasny Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/balyasny+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 4,800,000 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 502,500 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,047 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.25% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 1,399,505 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.83% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 4,588,500 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 320,468 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,884,935 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 57,556 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 951,165 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,186,188 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $157.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 450,854 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 2394.56%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 493,773 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 543.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,203,710 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 204.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 859,143 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 415.41%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 483,726 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Waters Corp by 392.81%. The purchase prices were between $180.15 and $227.45, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $231.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 347,508 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1232.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 937,443 shares as of .

Balyasny Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79.