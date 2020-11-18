Petrus Trust Company, LTA Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Navistar International Corp, Carter's Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Lifetime Brands Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc

Plano, TX, based Investment company Petrus Trust Company, LTA (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Navistar International Corp, Carter's Inc, LKQ Corp, Intel Corp, sells Trupanion Inc, Lifetime Brands Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, B2Gold Corp, Select Medical Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petrus Trust Company, LTA. As of 2020Q3, Petrus Trust Company, LTA owns 265 stocks with a total value of $960 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PSTH, NAV, ZUMZ, ABM, AN, BCPC, THG, HIBB, HRC, NWE, VLY, PRI, NSP, ALL, ASH, ACLS, BRC, BC, CWST, CCOI, CTBI, DKS, DLB, DRQ, EME, EBF, FHI, FLS, GBCI, HCSG, HSII, HOFT, IDA, INTU, JW.A, JNPR, LPX, MDC, MSM, MRTN, SPGI, TAP, MS, NDAQ, NTGR, NYT, PTC, PKI, PRAA, RCII, SEIC, SWM, SHW, SAH, TTMI, UVE, WU, ICFI, AIMC, EIG, TRS, NX, LOCO, QADA, WDAY, TPH, APAM, MODN, CDW, RPD, AMSF, MO, AMZN, AIT, ASB, AVID, BKH, BRO, CNA, LNG, ETH, XOM, FDS, FLIC, GSBC, HRB, HTLD, HELE, IDXX, AEGN, JEF, MCY, MNRO, MPAA, NKTR, NTCT, PNM, PLXS, LIN, PBH, KWR, RMBS, RAVN, SLGN, SMP, STT, TDS, TXN, TTC, ACIW, UBS, UFPT, WMB, AAWW, COWN, PODD, CXO, VRTU, OSB, NFBK, GNRC, ASPU, MSBI, MTSI, SSTK, MMI, PRPL, RMR, VRS, MDRX, CAMP, CRK, FCF, GSS, GT, IBCP, KRNY, MUR, HOPE, NWBI, BB, SU, VECO, INFN, FTI, HOLI, ERII, FF, CVE, CMRE, RLGY, TRUE, FRTA,
- Added Positions: CRI, ADP, LKQ, SPY, AON, FLT, DIS, LQD, INTC, SYY, HONE, TROW, PRGS, ORI, SIRI, PFG, OGE, AZO, FFIC, CR, RP, ATEN, PRIM, FFWM, VSH, BRKL, PRDO, SWBI, ATGE, MGY, YETI, FNB, VIAV, ISBC, BBSI, BOX, BDSI, CBZ, GRBK, GLDD, CCNE, WNC, TG, SCI, SLB, RGP, HBNC,
- Reduced Positions: FB, PG, UN, SCS, ACCO, CTSH, FNF, ENSG, EBAY, HUBB, JNJ, INVA, TENB, FLWS, PLAB, PZZA, MOD, MCD, LEN, MLHR, KBAL, TILE, HD, FULT, NAVI, PANW, HSTM, KMI, MSGN, SYKE, KLIC, SFL, HZO, PBCT, OMC, NYCB,
- Sold Out: TRUP, LCUT, PAG, BTG, SEM, DOX, ABG, CSGS, CVS, CMP, CPSI, CW, HNI, HVT, USNA, WWE, LMAT, BWXT, WK, CARG, AZZ, AMD, AMKR, BIG, BWA, CF, CTS, CNMD, DPZ, ENTG, FLIR, AJRD, HAE, HSIC, HOLX, IMKTA, IFF, JCOM, KFRC, KR, LZB, LBAI, MAN, MKTX, MXIM, MEI, MET, MTX, NP, NUVA, OSIS, PFE, POWL, PRU, STX, SPTN, STRA, SYNA, TDY, TPX, TSN, USB, UNP, UNM, POR, MWA, HBI, PCOM, PM, FTNT, CHTR, EXPI, HMST, VCRA, PSX, SUPN, ALLE, LNTH, CDK, SYNH, GDDY, LSXMK, JHG, SAIL, WH, CHWY, FNHC, ADM, BK, CATO, CERN, CME, CORT, DVN, DCOM, F, HBAN, IEX, KRO, LMT, MITK, NHC, NTUS, SLM, RGR, WAB, WDR, WTS, SONA, JAZZ, SSNC, MX, ASC, SAIC, KN, BLBD, SPWH, HRTG, MOBL, VIRT, LITE, HLI, PSTG, ACBI, EQBK, CWK, ETRN, DENN, DHT, GILT, NXGN, ESXB, SBH, TNAV, PACB, AGRO, NPTN, TSQ, NMRK,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with CRI. Click here to check it out.
- CRI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CRI
- Peter Lynch Chart of CRI
For the details of Petrus Trust Company, LTA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petrus+trust+company%2C+lta/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Petrus Trust Company, LTA
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 396,648 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,800 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 313,464 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,785 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 159,800 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Navistar International Corp (NAV)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Zumiez Inc. The purchase prices were between $22 and $31.08, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,404 shares as of .New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,006 shares as of .New Purchase: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.98 and $58.48, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of .New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,187 shares as of .Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 74.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 328,207 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 138,860 shares as of .Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 153.51%. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,353 shares as of .Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 142.64%. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $141.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of .Added: HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in HarborOne Bancorp Inc by 212.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.54 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,882 shares as of .Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $59.87.Sold Out: Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Lifetime Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $8.61.Sold Out: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $20.82, with an estimated average price of $18.25.Sold Out: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.49.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $46.35.Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $43.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Petrus Trust Company, LTA. Also check out:
1. Petrus Trust Company, LTA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Petrus Trust Company, LTA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Petrus Trust Company, LTA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Petrus Trust Company, LTA keeps buying