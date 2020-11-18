Petrus Trust Company, LTA Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Navistar International Corp, Carter's Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Lifetime Brands Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc

Plano, TX, based Investment company Petrus Trust Company, LTA (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Navistar International Corp, Carter's Inc, LKQ Corp, Intel Corp, sells Trupanion Inc, Lifetime Brands Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, B2Gold Corp, Select Medical Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petrus Trust Company, LTA. As of 2020Q3, Petrus Trust Company, LTA owns 265 stocks with a total value of $960 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTH, NAV, ZUMZ, ABM, AN, BCPC, THG, HIBB, HRC, NWE, VLY, PRI, NSP, ALL, ASH, ACLS, BRC, BC, CWST, CCOI, CTBI, DKS, DLB, DRQ, EME, EBF, FHI, FLS, GBCI, HCSG, HSII, HOFT, IDA, INTU, JW.A, JNPR, LPX, MDC, MSM, MRTN, SPGI, TAP, MS, NDAQ, NTGR, NYT, PTC, PKI, PRAA, RCII, SEIC, SWM, SHW, SAH, TTMI, UVE, WU, ICFI, AIMC, EIG, TRS, NX, LOCO, QADA, WDAY, TPH, APAM, MODN, CDW, RPD, AMSF, MO, AMZN, AIT, ASB, AVID, BKH, BRO, CNA, LNG, ETH, XOM, FDS, FLIC, GSBC, HRB, HTLD, HELE, IDXX, AEGN, JEF, MCY, MNRO, MPAA, NKTR, NTCT, PNM, PLXS, LIN, PBH, KWR, RMBS, RAVN, SLGN, SMP, STT, TDS, TXN, TTC, ACIW, UBS, UFPT, WMB, AAWW, COWN, PODD, CXO, VRTU, OSB, NFBK, GNRC, ASPU, MSBI, MTSI, SSTK, MMI, PRPL, RMR, VRS, MDRX, CAMP, CRK, FCF, GSS, GT, IBCP, KRNY, MUR, HOPE, NWBI, BB, SU, VECO, INFN, FTI, HOLI, ERII, FF, CVE, CMRE, RLGY, TRUE, FRTA,

CRI, ADP, LKQ, SPY, AON, FLT, DIS, LQD, INTC, SYY, HONE, TROW, PRGS, ORI, SIRI, PFG, OGE, AZO, FFIC, CR, RP, ATEN, PRIM, FFWM, VSH, BRKL, PRDO, SWBI, ATGE, MGY, YETI, FNB, VIAV, ISBC, BBSI, BOX, BDSI, CBZ, GRBK, GLDD, CCNE, WNC, TG, SCI, SLB, RGP, HBNC, Reduced Positions: FB, PG, UN, SCS, ACCO, CTSH, FNF, ENSG, EBAY, HUBB, JNJ, INVA, TENB, FLWS, PLAB, PZZA, MOD, MCD, LEN, MLHR, KBAL, TILE, HD, FULT, NAVI, PANW, HSTM, KMI, MSGN, SYKE, KLIC, SFL, HZO, PBCT, OMC, NYCB,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 396,648 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,800 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 313,464 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,785 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 159,800 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Zumiez Inc. The purchase prices were between $22 and $31.08, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,404 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,006 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.98 and $58.48, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,187 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 74.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 328,207 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 138,860 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 153.51%. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,353 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 142.64%. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $141.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in HarborOne Bancorp Inc by 212.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.54 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,882 shares as of .

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $59.87.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Lifetime Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $8.61.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $20.82, with an estimated average price of $18.25.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in B2Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $46.35.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $43.84.