DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Illumina Inc

Investment company DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Booking Holdings Inc, CHP Merger Corp, sells Exact Sciences Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Illumina Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 795,000 shares, 52.79% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 208,000 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) - 1,986,073 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% JOYY Inc (YY) - 193,446 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,938 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 53,938 shares as of .

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 184,343 shares as of .

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 90,145 shares as of .

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in CHP Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 181,264 shares as of .

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $123.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of .

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 82,345 shares as of .

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 925.68%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,872 shares as of .

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $44.41 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $53.63.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.