  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Illumina Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: BKNG -0.07% QQQ -0.28% NEEPQ +0% PXD +0.78% CHPMU +0% PEGA -1.21% IPV.U +0% EXAS -0.1% GLD +0.16% ILMN +0.85%

Investment company DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Booking Holdings Inc, CHP Merger Corp, sells Exact Sciences Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Illumina Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deepcurrents+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 795,000 shares, 52.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 208,000 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) - 1,986,073 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
  4. JOYY Inc (YY) - 193,446 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,938 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 53,938 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 184,343 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 90,145 shares as of .

New Purchase: CHP Merger Corp (CHPMU)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in CHP Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 181,264 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $123.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (IPV.U)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 82,345 shares as of .

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 925.68%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,872 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Sold Out: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $44.41 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $53.63.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC. Also check out:

1. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)