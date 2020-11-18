Tiger Management Cuts Ooma, Exits Crocs

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Management sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Ooma

The firm reduced its stake in Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 15.89%. The trade had an impact of -0.64% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides innovative communication solutions, has a market cap of $328 million and an enterprise value of $310 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -34.56% and return on assets of -13.16% are underperforming 91% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.37 is above the industry median of 0.31.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 4.56% and Robertson with 3.31% of outstanding shares each.

Crocs

The Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.60%.

The company, which provides casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women and children, has a market cap of $3.91 billion and an enterprise value of $4.13 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 102.59% and return on assets of 19.29% are outperforming 99% of companies in the manufacturing, apparel and accessories industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 0.36 is below the industry median of 0.47.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Simons' firm with 3.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

NXP

The firm closed its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI). The portfolio was impacted by -0.42%.

The provider of high-performance mixed-signal products has a market cap of $41.79 billion and an enterprise value of $47.78 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.57% and return on assets of -0.69% are underperforming 71% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is below the industry median of 1.49.

The largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.46% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Zendesk

The firm exited its Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) holding, impacting the portfolio by -0.42%.

The company, which offers customer engagement software solutions, has a market cap of $14.69 billion and an enterprise value of $14.91 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -42.17% and return on assets of -10.83% are underperforming 84% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.81 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments with 1.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% and Cohen with 0.55%.

Caesars

The investment firm exited its Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) position. The trade had an impact of -0.34% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion and an enterprise value of $40.07 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -74.33% and return on assets of -10.12% are underperforming 93% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.44.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

RingCentral

The investment firm exited its RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) position. The trade had an impact of -0.31% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion and an enterprise value of $27.12 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -21.76% and return on assets of -6.29% are underperforming 71% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.51 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Coleman with 3.71% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.50% and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

