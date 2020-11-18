BlueCity to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) ( BLCT), a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, before the open of U.S. market.
BlueCity's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on December 2, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3483656
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 10, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 3483656.
|Phone Number
|International
|+61 2 8199-0299
|United States
|+1 (855) 452-5696
|Hong Kong
|+852 800963117
|Mainland China
|+86 4006322162
+86 8008700205
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at https://ir.blue-city.com/.
About BlueCity
BlueCity is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows our users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected more than 54 million registered users worldwide as of Jun 30, 2020 and has a leading foothold in many markets.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
BlueCity Holdings Limited
Ms. Lingling Kong
Investor Relations Director
Phone: +86 10-5876-9662
Email: [email protected]
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Phone: +86 138-1081-7475
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: [email protected]