Subaru, Lexus Win Overall Brand Honors in 21st Annual ALG Residual Value Awards

Subaru achieves the top spot in the Mainstream Brand category and Lexus wins the top spot in the Luxury Brand category.

Subaru earns the most segment awards with four category wins.

For the first time this year, ALG introduces the Micro Utility category and Premium Electric category. Mazda took top honors in the Micro Utility category with the Mazda CX-3 and Tesla Model Y took top honors in the Premium Electric category.



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALG, Inc., the industry benchmark for forecasting future vehicle values, and the analytics subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. ( TRUE), today announced the winners of the 2021 Residual Value Awards (RVA), ranking Subaru and Lexus as the top Mainstream Brand and Premium Brand, respectively.

The prestigious ALG Residual Value Awards recognize vehicles in 29 segments that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) after a three-year period, an important consideration for car buyers when assessing the total cost of ownership for a particular vehicle. This year's recipients have shown strong value in their competitive segments and were chosen from all 2021 model year vehicles on sale in the United States in the Premium and Mainstream segments.

"Residual values are a key indicator of an automaker’s success and really help determine the overall health of a brand or certain model,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “Consumers who are looking to buy their next vehicle need to take residual values into consideration as they provide insight into the total cost of ownership of a car. New vehicle buyers can get peace of mind that purchasing a vehicle that wins the ALG Residual Value Awards will hold more of its value compared with its peers when it comes time to sell it or trade it in.”

“Both overall brand winners, Subaru and Lexus, have led in multiple segment categories this year. Their success across these segments is a testament to the strength and appeal of their diverse and balanced vehicle portfolios,” added Lyman.

Subaru leads with the most segment awards in the Mainstream Brand category, earning four different awards for a variety of vehicles across different segments their lineup, including the Subaru Impreza, WRX, Forester and Crosstrek.

Lexus follows Subaru with the most category wins taking home the top spots in the Premium Executive, Premium Midsize and Premium Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating segments.

Award winners are determined through careful analysis of used vehicle performance, brand outlook and product competitiveness. Eligibility for a brand award requires a manufacturer to have vehicle entries in at least four different segments. To account for differences across trim levels, model averages are weighted based on percentage share relative to the entire model line.

Below is the full list of 2021 RVA winners:

RVA Overall Brand Mainstream Subaru Premium Lexus RVA Segment Model Compact Subaru Impreza Compact Utility Subaru Forester Fullsize Dodge Charger Fullsize Commercial Van Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Fullsize Pickup Chevrolet Silverado HD Fullsize Utility Chevrolet Tahoe Mainstream Electric Kia Niro EV Micro Utility Mazda CX-3 Midsize Hyundai Sonata Midsize Commercial Van Mercedes-Benz Metris Midsize Pickup Toyota Tacoma Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating Honda Passport Midsize Utility 3-Row Seating Toyota Highlander Minivan Honda Odyssey Off-Road Utility Jeep Wrangler Premium Compact BMW 2 Series Premium Compact Utility Porsche Macan Premium Electric Tesla Model Y Premium Executive Lexus LS Premium Fullsize Audi A6 Allroad Premium Fullsize Utility Cadillac Escalade Premium Midsize Lexus IS Premium Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating Lexus RX Premium Midsize Utility 3-Row Seating Land Rover Discovery Premium Sportscar Chevrolet Corvette Premium Subcompact Utility Audi Q3 Sportscar Subaru WRX Subcompact MINI Cooper Subcompact Utility Subaru Crosstrek

About ALG

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, ALG is an industry authority on automotive residual value projections in both the United States and Canada. By analyzing nearly 2,500 vehicle trims each year to assess residual value, ALG provides auto industry and financial services clients with market industry insights, residual value forecasts, consulting and vehicle portfolio management and risk services. ALG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc., a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. ALG has been publishing residual values for all cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. for over 55 years and in Canada since 1981.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

