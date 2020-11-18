LANES, Fulgent Genetics and LA County Department of Health Services Collaborate to Fast-Track COVID-19 Test Results to Local Healthcare Providers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles Network for Enhanced Services (LANES) and The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) announced their co-partnership with Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to support the data exchange of coronavirus tests performed at nearly 20 local drive-thru, walk-up and community clinic testing sites. As COVID-19 infections hit record levels in LA County, access to the most relevant test data is essential for healthcare providers to inform patient care decisions.

"We're committed to broad-scale Los Angeles County public health response to help our medical community participants significantly curtail the outbreak," said Ali Modaressi, CEO of LANES. "Our collaboration with Fulgent Genetics and DHS will fast-track getting COVID-19 test results in the hands of our dedicated Los Angeles providers who use our health information exchange platform. Physicians and other clinicians can view their patient's test results along with other pertinent clinical information in real time to make the best treatment decision for the patient."

Since May 25, Fulgent Genetics has administered thousands of laboratory-developed tests daily at community sites across Southern California to support the state's public health pandemic crisis. The partnership facilitates the electronic sharing of COVID-19 test results with DHS and LANES. LANES serves as the community's connectivity conduit posting COVD-19 test results to the patient's electronic health record (EHR) within 24 hours turnaround of the resident being tested.

According to James Xie, Chief Operating Officer, Fulgent Genetics, "Fulgent Genetics is committed to delivering up-to-the-minute COVID-19 test results through our COVID testing technology platform. The fast availability of our trustworthy results data shared through DHS and LANES is valuable for LA County officials and healthcare providers alike to aid in the public health detection, tracking, prevention, and management of the disease."

Many of the freestanding walk-thru and drive-thru testing sites are set up by DHS and other county public health agencies. In some cases, testing sites are unable to transfer the data to some community clinics lacking EHR connectivity capabilities.

LANES is the first HIE in the greater Los Angeles area to take action making COVID-19 testing results easily accessible to doctors, nurses and clinicians delivering care on the front lines. Additional value is offered in the platform's notifications at the population level that empower providers to be proactive when they see five out of 20 patients tested positive, for example.

"One of the faster online ways to disseminate test results to community providers, particularly for county clinics and hospital systems, is through an established health information exchange," said Clemens Hong, M.D., lead of COVID-19 testing at DHS.

"When a patient seeks care at a community hospital or clinic, it's really important for a provider to have that prior COVID-19 test result," continued Dr. Hong. "And since LANES assures proper patient identification matching, providers avoid duplicate testing while ensuring the most timely and informed care possible for the individual based on the results at hand."

For more information including locations about COVID-19 testing sites offered through the County of Los Angeles, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

About LANES

Los Angeles Network for Enhanced Services (LANES) is a community-based health information exchange (HIE) serving more than 500 health systems, hospitals and clinics that administer care to residents of Los Angeles County. Medi-Cal providers can tap Cal-HOP funds to access LANES. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the LANES website for more information.

About The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS)

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is the second largest municipal health system in the nation. Through its integrated system of 27 health centers and four hospitals - and expanded network of community partner clinics – DHS annually provides direct care for 600,000 unique patients, employs over 23,000 staff, and has an annual budget of over $6.2 billion. For additional information regarding DHS please visit www.dhs.lacounty.gov.

About Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Fulgent Genetics' proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing ("NGS") with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs.

