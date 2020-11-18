  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For the Third Quarter of 2020

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:MICT -1.54%

PR Newswire

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT),announced today that it will release its financial results for the thirdquarter of 2020. Today, November 18, 2020 after the closing of the market.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 19 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From Europe dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931.

user pin: 4444

Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of MICT's website at: http://mixlr.com/servicesmict/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From London (&Europe) dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931.

user pin: 3333

About MICT

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. ("GFHI") and Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet"). GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and wealth management services and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mict-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2020-301176106.html

SOURCE MICT


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)