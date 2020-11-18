Future FinTech Appointed Yang Liu as Chief Operation Officer

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (hereinafter referred to as "Future Fintech", "FTFT" or "Company" ) a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, today announced it has appointed Mr. Yang Liu as Chief Operation Officer of the Company. Mr. Liu will be fully responsible for the company's operation management, helping the company on its international M&A, investment and financing activities, and implement the company's strategic transformation.

Mr. Yang Liu is a seasoned executive with 15 years of experience in an array of industries including technology, finance and investment banking. Mr. Liu served as the Chairman of the board and the Chief Executive Officer of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd, a Nasdaq company, from March 2019 to July 2020. Through a series of acquisitions and dispositions, he successfully transformed the company from a traditional Chinese manufacturer into a global technology company in education and entertainment. He also served as the CEO at Wave Sync Corporation, an OTC technology company from July 2017 to August 2018.

From 2015 to 2017, Mr. Liu worked as the Murex Regional Manager in UBS, overseeing the North America regional Murex team for production support and implementation coordination. Before that, Mr. Liu served as a Senior Consultant for Murex North America, leading a global team to manage both production supports and upgrades for selective large institutions in North America. Murex is the 3rd largest software publisher in France, providing technology solutions for trading, treasury, risk, and post-trade operations for financial markets.

Mr. Liu worked as a financial software developer for FlexTrade Systems from 2007 to 2008 and an electrical engineer for UQM Technologies from 2005 to 2007.

Mr. Liu received two M.S. degrees in financial mathematics and electrical engineering from New Mexico State University in the United States. He also received a B.S. Degree in Electric Engineering from Tsinghua University in China.

The company's CEO Mr. Shanchun Huang said, "Mr. Yang Liu is an excellent manager. He has been immersed in the financial technology industry for many years and has accumulated rich management experience. He has not only accomplished many brilliant achievements, but also had practical experience in strategic transformation. I am very happy that he can take up the position of chief operating officer. He will shoulder greater responsibility to serve the company and further fulfill our mission. FTFT is currently in a new stage of transformation to build a financial technology industry ecosystem. Our strategy is clear, that is, to use technology to promote the layout of banking and payment systems, create a closed-loop challenger banking business ecosystem, and strive to become the a leading financial technology innovation enterprise. I look forward to Mr. Liu's implementation of the strategy and achieving great results."

Mr. Yang Liu said: "FTFT is an excellent financial technology company. I attach great importance to this recognition and opportunity. I look forward to working closely with the FTFT team to help the company achieve sustainable development and accelerate the transformation of its global layout. I am excited about this assignment. As the company's Chief Operating Officer, my goal is to continue to advance the use of most updated technology and provide the company and customers with innovative solutions in a wider range of financial applications, so as to enhance value to our customers, Investors and employees."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

