Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) Following Acquisition Agreement and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

November 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:FBM -0.39%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Foundation Building Materials, Inc. ("FBM") (NYSE: FBM) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On November 15, 2020, FBM announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of American Securities LLC, a private equity firm, for $19.25 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed acquisition, shares of FBM's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $19.25 per share undervalues FBM's shares, and whether FBM's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company.

FBM stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/foundation-building-materials-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-foundation-building-materials-inc-fbm-following-acquisition-agreement-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301175480.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


