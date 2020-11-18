  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Homeowners stay home for holidays and renovate

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:QNST -0.14%

Modernize surveys homeowners to discover holiday travel and home improvement plans

PR Newswire

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize.com, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, releases results from a recent survey of 5,000 homeowners conducted between September and October, 2020. The findings show:

(PRNewsfoto/Modernize.com)

  • 76% of respondents will not travel this holiday season
  • 28% will pursue exterior home improvement projects
  • 17% will pursue both interior and exterior home renovation projects

Survey responses suggest that nearly half of homeowners may apply funds to home improvement projects that might ordinarily be spent on holiday travel. See the complete results: Home improvement for the holidays

Home renovation spending planned

  • 41% plan to spend less than $1,000
  • 31% plan to spend between $1,001 and $5,000
  • 16% plan to spend between $5,001 and $10,000
  • 6% plan to spend between $10,001 and $15,000
  • 5% plan to spend more than $15,000

"While our survey shows that almost 40% of homeowners plan to pay for their improvement projects with cash, the remainder will seek financing to cover the costs," observes, Cassie Morien, homeowner insights analyst for Modernize.com. "Fortunately, there are a range of options for financing home renovations, ranging from home equity lines of credit to personal loans to credit cards."

Morien is available to elaborate on the most recent homeowner survey and can discuss options for financing home improvement projects.

About Modernize.com
For more than 15 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the FinTech, financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

Company Contact:
Jacqueline Leppla
Senior Director of Public Relations
QuinStreet, Inc.
Direct +1 775 321 3608
Email [email protected]
LinkedIn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernizePros
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modernizepros

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homeowners-stay-home-for-holidays-and-renovate-301175344.html

SOURCE Modernize.com


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)