BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Adam Innerst as Market President in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Adam Innerst as Market President in Houston, TX to lead the region's wealth management practice, with responsibility for client strategists, wealth managers and support staff. Adam reports directly to Regional President Todd Carlton.

Adam joins BNY Mellon from Bank of America Private Bank where he was a Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Strategist, responsible for the planning and implementation of generational wealth transfer strategies, philanthropy and wealth management services for affluent families, family offices, business owners and executives.

Prior to that he was a Senior Wealth Advisor for Northern Trust in Houston and a Senior Wealth Advisor for J.P. Morgan in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. Adam brings experience as a lawyer and accountant having worked in Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia areas.

"With over a decade of experience working with affluent families on strategic planning and wealth management, along with a deep understanding of the Houston region, Adam brings a valued perspective to the Wealth Management team," said Carlton. "His leadership will be instrumental in the strategic growth of the region and the delivery of our Active Wealth approach tohelp clients achieve meaningful and lasting financial success."

Adam earned his J.D. from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C. and a B.S. from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. He also completed the Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Executive Education Program through the Investments & Wealth Institute. A licensed attorney in New York, Adam is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Houston Estate and Financial Forum.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $265 billion in total client assets, as of Sept. 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

