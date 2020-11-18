GOL Airlines and Sabre successfully implement industry-leading revenue optimization solution

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and GOL Airlines, Brazil's largest domestic airline, today announced the airline's successful technology migration to Sabre's Revenue Optimizer solution.

Sabre's Revenue Optimizer will help GOL Airlines take a 360-degree approach to forecasting, analyzing and optimizing its revenue streams by providing visibility into the total revenue for every flight, market and departure date.

Revenue Optimizer is a real-time revenue management solution that leverages intelligent decision support to recommend availability, customer choice-based demand forecasting and competitive intelligence.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sabre has continued to evolve and improve the solution, providing airlines with actionable insights into the current travel market. Revenue Optimizer incorporates available competitor fare data to adjust availability considering market context. It also automatically corrects demand forecasts based on the latest booking activity in the market, which is essential in today's unpredictable travel environment.

"As the travel market slowly recovers from the effects of the pandemic, it's more important than ever to leverage technology solutions that help us maximize revenue," said Renato Bellomo, revenue management director at GOL Airlines. "We couldn't be more pleased with how smoothly the implementation process went. This next-generation tool is vital in a market where competitors are adopting increasingly aggressive and dynamic tactics."

GOL recently increased its capacity to nearly 400 flights per day, increasing frequencies in its hubs in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Salvador and Brasília.

"We are thrilled that GOL Airlines implemented Sabre's Revenue Optimizer solution and that the process went so smoothly" said Ana Maria Escobar, vice president, airline sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Revenue Optimizer equips airlines with essential real-time, data-driven technology to leverage insights that can help them overcome these challenging times and thrive in the longer-term."

Revenue Optimizer empowers airlines to make decisions based on current data, leading to potential opportunities for increased revenues. The increased clarity and transparency of the data provides a more accurate picture of market and this solution is a core component of Sabre's Dynamic Pricing and Offer Management suite of products, that will help airlines move forward in their journey to become next-generation travel retailers.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 37 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly-skilled aviation professionals, and operates a fleet of 129 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services, and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

[email protected]

Investors

Kevin Crissey

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-airlines-and-sabre-successfully-implement-industry-leading-revenue-optimization-solution-301175810.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation