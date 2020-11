Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Additional Cruises as it Works to Meet CDC Requirements to Resume Operations in 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues to build and implement its plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations Order issued on Oct. 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Carnival Cruise Line notified guests and travel agents that it has cancelled additional cruises for the first part of 2021, including:

All embarkations from U.S. homeports from Jan. 1-31 .

. Additionally, Baltimore , Charleston, Jacksonville , Long Beach , Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego embarkations through Feb. 28 .

, Charleston, , , Mobile, and embarkations through . Embarkations on Carnival Legend out of Tampa through March 26 .

Carnival is in the process of building a gradual, phased in approach to resume guest operations, which will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston. Consistent with CDC protocols, Carnival Horizon arrives in Miami this week, and Carnival Breeze will be the next ship back to the U.S. In total, 16 Carnival ships are currently following the CDC process for an eventual resumption of guest service in the U.S. in 2021, including Carnival Conquest, Dream, Ecstasy, Elation, Freedom, Glory, Liberty, Miracle, Panorama, Pride, Sensation, Sunrise, Sunshine and Vista. Mardi Gras, which is under construction in Finland, will also enter service in 2021.

With this announcement Carnival's operations are paused in the U.S. through Jan. 31, 2021. In addition, Carnival had previously cancelled certain other itineraries on four ships (Magic, Paradise, Valor, and Victory/Radiance) that are scheduled for required dry docks in the first half of 2021, with the plan to return them to operations after maintenance work and upgrades are completed. Carnival previously cancelled operations in Australia through March 2, 2021.

"We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations."

