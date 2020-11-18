Introducing the paySupremeâ„¢ Prepaid MastercardÂ®, Providing a Value-Add Payment Option for Families of Incarcerated Individuals

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies and JPay are proud to announce the launch of the General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) program, paySupreme™ providing customers with access to affordable financial services, savings features and exclusive discounts on money transfer services through JPay money transfer transactions. Securus and JPay are committed to making products more affordable and accessible, and by offering customers the option to use the paySupreme™ prepaid Mastercard® for JPay Money Transfer transactions, the company avoids external processing costs associated with other prepaid cards, allowing the savings to be passed onto the consumer.

paySupreme™ enables users to make online and in-person payments anywhere Mastercard® debit is accepted, easily allocate funds to an optional interest-bearing savings account, and provide meaningful, money-saving discounts when funding an incarcerated loved one's trust account through the JPay platform. The paySupreme™ prepaid Mastercard® is available directly to JPay consumers through www.JPay.com and the JPay mobile App2.

It is free to apply for the paySupreme™ prepaid card and no credit checks are conducted. Additional benefits include:

Free identity theft monitoring 3

Fraud protection 4

24/7/365 Customer Service

No cost for activation or inactivity 5

No fee to add money from your employer or a bank account 5

Set up automatic payments

Optional interest-bearing savings account

Cash Load network of more than 60,000 locations available including Walmart, 7-Eleven, CVS & Walgreens

Surcharge Free ATM access at over 36,000 ATMs in the MoneyPass Network

Go Mobile with an App to receive alerts2, view transaction history and other great features on any device

"We saw a need to offer a secure, value-add payment option that gives our customers the opportunity to confidently make digital payments and access benefits that are commonly offered with traditional bank cards," said Peter Ohser, President of payment services. "We live in a world where consumers benefit from payment cards by earning points and loyalty rewards, so we invested in creating our own prepaid card so that we can pass cost-savings onto our customers and provide a tool that can improve financial stability and reduce the possibility of falling into credit debt."

Phase one of the paySupreme™ prepaid Mastercard® provides financial rewards with money transfer transactions for JPay customers. The prepaid card program may expand to include discounts and rewards for more products and services as well as financial funding for Securus Technologies' media and communication offerings.

Existing JPay customers can register for the paySupreme™ Prepaid Card by logging into their JPay.com account and clicking on the paySupreme™ Prepaid Card banner ad. New members can apply for the card after setting up a JPay account.

The General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) paySupreme™ prepaid Mastercard® is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. The prepaid card can be used anywhere Mastercard® debit is accepted. Mastercard® is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard® International Incorporated.

JPay and Securus Technologies operate under Aventiv Technologies. For more information, please visit: https://www.paysupreme.com/

ABOUT AVENTIV TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

About MetaBank, National Association

MetaBank, N.A., a national bank ("Meta"), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the MetaBank website.

1 When using the paySupreme™ Prepaid Mastercard to fund a transaction through the JPay Mobile App, JPay.com or JPay customer service. Excludes all MoneyGram services.

2Standard data charges may apply.

3This optional offer is not a MetaBank nor Mastercard product or service nor does MetaBank nor Mastercard endorse this offer.

4Under Mastercard's Zero Liability Policy, your liability for unauthorized transactions on your Card Account is $0.00 if you notify us promptly upon becoming aware of the loss or theft, and you exercise reasonable care in safeguarding your Card from loss, theft, or unauthorized use. These provisions limiting your liability do not apply to debit transactions not processed by Mastercard or to unregistered cards.

5While this specific feature is available for free, certain other transaction fees and costs, terms, and conditions are associated with the use of this Card. See the Cardholder Agreement at www.paysupreme.com

