Georgia Natural Gas Opens 10th Annual TrueBlue Community Awards Call for Entries

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas (GNG), Georgia's leading natural gas provider, announces the call for entries for the 10th Annual TrueBlue Community Awards. This year, the awards will recognize hardworking Georgia nonprofits for their service providing COVID-19 relief to the community with $25,000 in grants to sustain their work.

"GNG recognizes the incredible amount of effort that area nonprofits have been putting in to continue to serve their constituencies during what has been an unexpected year," said Mike Braswell, president and CEO of Georgia Natural Gas. "Our goal with the TrueBlue Community Awards is to not only thank them for their dedication, but to also provide them with resources to help fuel their important work forward."

GNG created the TrueBlue Community Awards in 2011 to recognize nonprofit organizations in Georgia and the difference they are making in their local communities. This year, with an overall focus on pandemic relief, the awards will provide grants to a total of six nonprofits dedicated to four categories: children and education, seniors, energy assistance and the environment. Grants will be awarded in $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 increments.

"Over the past nine years, the TrueBlue Community Awards donated nearly $500,000 to Georgia's nonprofits, and we are so proud of what our community partners have accomplished with these resources," said Moe Baker, community relations manager at Georgia National Gas.

Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations in the communities served by GNG are eligible to apply for a grant now through November 30, 2020. An independent panel of judges will review applications and select award recipients. To learn more about the Georgia Natural Gas TrueBlue Awards and apply, please visit https://gng.com/trueblue-advantage/gng-community.

This investment is part of GNG's parent company, Southern Company Gas, and its entire family of businesses' commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts in communities across their footprint. Combined, Southern Company Gas and its local energy companies have contributed more than $2.5 million to pandemic-related initiatives.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan), Virginia Retail Energy and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

