DAVO Partners with Lightspeed to Fully Manage Sales Tax for Restaurants and Retailers in the U.S.

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVO Technologies now offers its automated sales tax service on Lightspeed's Restaurant and Retail platforms in the United States.

Lightspeed customers can now enjoy a fully automated, hands-off sales tax management solution, freeing up valuable time while also being protected from large late payment fines from the state. DAVO Sales Tax sets aside their sales tax funds daily, then files and pays them to the state when due every month or every quarter.

"Managing sales tax requires detail and time," says Peter Dougherty, Lightspeed's Vice President of Partnerships. "We are excited to partner with DAVO to give Lightspeed merchants the ability to put the sales tax management hassle behind them and to spend that time on what matters: growing their business."

"Restaurants and retailers need every advantage they can get these days," says Peter Murray, CEO of DAVO. "We really like what Lightspeed is doing to help their customers automate back office tasks and DAVO Sales Tax is a great addition to further build out this wonderful platform."

DAVO Sales Tax is available on Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Retail for $39.99 per month per location. More information can be found at davosalestax.com/lightspeed .

DAVO puts sales tax on autopilot by using sales data from retailer POS systems to set aside the exact amount of sales tax collected daily and then filing it and paying it when it's due. Founded in 2015, DAVO's automated sales tax service is available through direct integrations with many popular POS platforms and only takes a few minutes to set up.

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

