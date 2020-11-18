PSEG Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13th Consecutive Year

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 13th year in a row. PSEG has a long commitment to sustainable and ethical practices and achievements across environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Being named to the DJSI list is further recognition of the company's ongoing accomplishments on behalf of its customers, communities and employees.

The DJSI recognizes forward-thinking companies based on an appraisal of the company's strategy, management and performance in dealing with opportunities and risks deriving from ESG factors. The DJSI tracks the performance of the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index and acknowledges the top 20% that lead the field in terms of sustainability.

This year more than ever, considering the collective impacts of climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the social unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd, companies have been challenged to show that their purpose is aligned with societal needs and supports positive and systemic change.

"PSEG is proud of our longstanding commitment to sustainability and our performance on ESG issues," PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. "For 13 consecutive years, our inclusion as part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index has recognized PSEG's ongoing mission to address climate change, delivering the innovative clean energy solutions our customers and communities need to succeed while also aiming to support their well-being. Public service is part of our company's DNA, and we're proud to be recognized for these efforts over such a long period."

Highlights of PSEG's ESG leadership include:

Environmental:

Social:

Comprehensive equity review of employee policies, resulting in updates of programs supporting gender equity, including expanding PSEG's paid parental leave policy

Developed and implemented a new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative – Inclusion for All – based on direct employee feedback, reaffirming PSEG's commitment to DEI, driving culture change at the local business level, and further developing our people managers to lead inclusively

Launched an immersive talent development program to increase representation of people of color in leadership ranks. The program develops high-potential leaders, increases their internal and external visibility, and will positively impact PSEG's inclusive leadership, company culture and talent pipeline

Committed to supplier diversity with a goal of achieving 30% spending allocated to diverse suppliers by 2023

PSEG and the PSEG Foundation launch the Powering Equity and Social Justice Initiative with a $1 million commitment to fight racial injustice and inequity, including funding a first-of-its-kind police reform initiative by Rutgers University Center on Policing

commitment to fight racial injustice and inequity, including funding a first-of-its-kind police reform initiative by Center on Policing PSEG's Human Rights policy in effect since 2018

Governance:

Izzo continued: "The coronavirus pandemic has driven home how much we are all interconnected. Our ability to perform as a company and support the states in which we operate is dependent on the health, safety and well-being of our employees and doing what's right to support their needs. From expanded paid sick leave and family time off to virtual training and new career development opportunities, PSEG has taken steps to expand the level of support and care we offer our employees."

Coronavirus support for our customers, communities and employees:

PSEG Foundation pledged $2.5 million ; includes $1 million to NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and $50,000 to the Community FoodBank of NJ; PSEG donated 50,000 N95 masks and 200,000 pairs of gloves to health care providers at the beginning of the pandemic

; includes to NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and to the Community FoodBank of NJ; PSEG donated 50,000 N95 masks and 200,000 pairs of gloves to health care providers at the beginning of the pandemic For customers, PSE&G and PSEG Long Island extended the deferred payment agreement from 12 month term to 24 months

Implemented enhanced safety protocols for our employees, across the field work, customer's premises, office work

Provided remote access and implemented remote work practice for all employees where job could be performed remotely

Expanded paid sick leave and family time off to care for relatives with COVID-19. Similarly, PSEG provided temporary PTO time for caregivers to deal with school / daycare closures and interruptions

Early to introduce a mobile app that allows employees/contractors to complete a health assessment questionnaire regarding COVID-19 risk status prior to entering a PSEG worksite

Increased virtual learning programs to assist leaders in managing and leading remote teams, and support workers in managing stress, navigating remote work, and improving time management and work-life integration

Additional ESG resources can be found throughout PSEG's website and via:

The DJSI assessment is conducted each year by sustainability investment specialist RobecoSAM. It is based on a comprehensive review of environmental performance, innovation management, corporate governance, risk management, stakeholder engagement and talent attraction and retention, which can be found at https://investor.pseg.com/pseg-esg-disclosures.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years ( https://corporate.pseg.com ).

