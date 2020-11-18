Eurofins Viracor Diagnostics Launches Combined Test For COVID-19, Influenza, And RSV As The Flu Season Approaches

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, a leading infectious disease testing laboratory for more than 35 years, announces the launch of several combined tests which detect COVID-19, influenza A/B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The combined SARS-CoV-2 Plus Flu A/B and RSV tests are intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 and the quantitative detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and RSV.

With flu season underway and US COVID-19 cases reaching 10 million, these combined tests will play an important role for extended care facilities, employers, schools, and healthcare systems by distinguishing between multiple respiratory pathogens that exhibit overlapping symptoms including COVID-19 and Flu.

The combined COVID-19 and Flu test is now available and can also be ordered as individual tests. The combined COVID-19, Flu, and RSV test is anticipated to launch on December 7.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Eurofins Viracor has continued its leadership in the diagnostic testing effort to tackle this health crisis by being one of the first commercial laboratories to receive EUA of the SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test and continued capacity investment to support an average turnaround time of less than 24 hours. Eurofins Viracor's innovative, highly accurate tests support healthcare systems, nursing homes, sports organizations, employers, and schools. Eurofins' innovative COVID-19 assays include: EUA-authorized At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test Kit, pooled, antibody, wastewater, worn-mask, and saliva tests.

COVID-19 testing plays a critical role in therapeutics population surveillance, clinical trials, and forthcoming vaccination implementation. Eurofins continues to support the scientific community's pursuit of new COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics during discover, novel assay development, and throughout all phases of clinical trials.

