Sinclair Broadcast Group Formally Names Its Headline News Service "The National Desk"

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:SBGI +1.29%

"The National Desk" will report on the latest news as it happens, offering viewers timely and accurate news coverage

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2020

BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that it has formally branded its soon-to-be-launched headline news service as "The National Desk," scheduled to premiere in mid-January 2021. "The National Desk" will highlight the latest and most pressing news of the day in real time for viewers across the country and will be available across Sinclair broadcast, digital and over-the-top platforms.

SBG logo

"The National Desk" aims to provide Sinclair's audience with the most important national stories, simultaneously providing both local and national perspectives on the news of the day. "The National Desk" will hone in on commentary-free content via Sinclair's network of local broadcast stations, as well as provide original news programming.

"From the 2020 election, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the news has never been more important to Americans on both a national and local level," said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair. "'The National Desk' will give audiences the information they need minute-by-minute, offering coverage in the way it's desired — both accurate and timely. 'The National Desk' further solidifies Sinclair's role in leading the nation in local news coverage, and we look forward to its premiere in 2021."

Sinclair has hired award-winning anchor Jan Jeffcoat as main anchor to lead the soon-to-be launched news service. Jeffcoat will give audiences throughout America dynamic news coverage happening in the moment, reporting on issues including the White House to local town hall decisions. Through "The National Desk," Jeffcoat will usher in viewers with by-the-minute updates at the intersection of news and their community.

"Right now, audiences need news that is both factual and immediate, as not to miss some of the most important stories of our time," said Jeffcoat. "'The National Desk' will provide Americans with the news that they need to know now, and we won't miss a beat."

Cayle Thompson also joins Sinclair's "The National Desk" as a live desk anchor, working alongside Jeffcoat to provide top local and national news coverage from across the country, reporting live from Sinclair's Washington, D.C. newsroom.

Airing weekday mornings 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET and MT (5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. CT, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PT), "The National Desk" will be available to viewers across Sinclair's CW and MY Network affiliates, as well as on all Sinclair station websites and STIRR, Sinclair's free, over-the-top streaming platform. "The National Desk" will also be available on several Sinclair FOX affiliates.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-broadcast-group-formally-names-its-headline-news-service-the-national-desk-301176127.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


