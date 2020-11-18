Trinity Cyber and Trend Micro Present Insights into Threat Analysis on VirusTotal

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Cyber, Inc., the company redefining network threat prevention, and Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, will host a workshop in partnership with Google's VirusTotal to detail how similarity is one of the most powerful tools for threat analysis.

Together, Trinity Cyber, Trend Micro and VirusTotal will demonstrate why "diffing" greatly speeds up research, helps analysts avoid some of the tricks used by attackers to avoid being detected, and provides a more complete overview of malicious campaigns so that analysts can further pivot and discover artifacts from adversaries.

The workshop will go live on November 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET with two presentations:

Trinity Cyber Vice President of Analysis Jeremy Brown , Trinity Cyber Director of Formula Development James Hays , and Vicente Diaz from the VirusTotal team will demonstrate how a new VirusTotal feature called VTDiff helps land and expand malware samples, especially when dealing with unknown variants or possible families. The Trinity Cyber team will showcase how they used VTDiff to uncover a new and relevant Emotet variant and how Trinity Cyber used that knowledge to protect Trinity Cyber customers against the ongoing Emotet malware campaign.

Trend Micro Director and Data Scientist Jon Oliver and Senior Threat Researcher Fernando Merces will explain how two new VirusTotal multi-similarity vectors – TLSH and Telfhash – were developed by Trend Micro to help researchers streamline and accelerate malware analysis. A hands-on demo with VirusTotal Intelligence will showcase a real-world investigation conducted using Telfhash.

This timely webinar comes on the heels of a massive increase in Emotet attacks that, if successful, serve as a popular starting point for ransomware campaigns. The unprecedented wave of ransomware infections at US hospitals was closely linked to the activity of another notorious malware TrickBot, which is often used in concert with Emotet.

To register for the BrightTALK workshop with Trinity Cyber, Trend Micro and VirusTotal, click here.

