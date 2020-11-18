Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

PR Newswire
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in several virtual investor events during December.
Event:
Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference
Date:
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Presentation:
11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time
Event:
Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference
Date:
Monday, December 7, 2020
Presentation:
9:40 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:40 a.m. Pacific Time
Event:
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date:
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Presentation:
9:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Event:
D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference
Date:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Meeting Availability:
9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time
Event:
The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners
Date:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Presentation:
11:10 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time
A webcast of the conference presentations, when offered, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
Contact
Investors:
Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]
Media:
Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]
