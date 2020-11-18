2U, Inc. Releases Inaugural Transparency Report

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today released its first-ever Transparency Report, offering students, universities, and policymakers data on outcomes, quality, access, affordability, and more for the degree and non-degree offerings 2U powers in partnership with non-profit colleges and universities around the world.

Delivering on 2U's commitment to transparency announced last year, the 2019 Transparency Report is grounded in six core pillars—University Oversight & Accountability; Marketplace Openness; Access; Affordability; Quality; and Outcomes—and provides an overview of portfolio-wide data across 2U-powered degree programs, boot camps, and short courses.

"While COVID-19 has thrown online education into the spotlight like never before, the need for sustainable, accessible and affordable, blended, relevant, and high-quality online learning will extend far beyond the pandemic," said 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek. "Now is the moment to push for greater transparency across the industry and demonstrate clearly that online education can deliver successful student outcomes. We hope the release of our inaugural Transparency Report will encourage others in the industry to embrace greater openness and foster a higher education system that is more accessible, affordable, blended, relevant, and high quality."

The report is designed to help students, universities, and policymakers better understand and assess the role and value that responsible education technology providers like 2U play in building high-quality educational offerings that deliver great student outcomes.

Key data highlights from the 2019 Transparency Report include:

2U has invested $1.3B in its non-profit partners' degree programs to date.

The graduation rate for 2U-powered degree programs was 72 percent and the average course completion rate for 2U's non-degree offerings (short courses and boot camps) was 90 percent.

2U's portfolio of degree and non-degree offerings support a diverse cross-section of learners, regardless of gender, race, age, and geography. In 2019, 66 percent of students in 2U-powered degree programs and 31 percent of students in 2U-powered boot camps identified as female. 34 percent of students in 2U-powered degree programs and 23 percent of students in 2U-powered boot camps identified as Black/African American or Hispanic/Latino.

35 million people in the United States live in 'education deserts': parts of the country with little or no higher education options in the immediate area ( Third Way, 2019 ). In 2019, 18 percent of students who enrolled in a 2U-powered degree program did not have an equivalent degree program within 50 miles of where they live.

In 2019, 2U invested $19.5 million in scholarships and fellowships for students in 2U-powered degree programs.

The Transparency Report follows the release, earlier this year, of the inaugural Gallup-2U Graduate Outcomes Benchmark Report , which found that alumni from 2U-powered degree programs felt engaged and academically challenged and have thrived post graduation. Also this year, 2U released its Learning Experience Framework (LXF), a collection of research and learning science-supported principles for designing rigorous and engaging online learning experiences. Together, the Transparency Report, Gallup data, and LXF demonstrate 2U's industry-leading commitment to delivering high-quality online education and fostering greater openness.

To view the full report findings, including definitions for the metrics above, please visit 2u.com/approach/transparency

