Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) President and CEO H Lynn Jr Moore Sold $4.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Tyler Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) H Lynn Jr Moore (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TYL on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $412.28 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Tyler Technologies Inc is a provider of integrated information management solutions and services to address the information technology needs in areas of operations for cities, counties, schools and other local government entities. Tyler Technologies Inc has a market cap of $16.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $411.18 with a P/E ratio of 90.38 and P/S ratio of 15.06. Tyler Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tyler Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tyler Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Brian K Miller sold 4,000 shares of TYL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $426.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman John S Jr Marr sold 12,000 shares of TYL stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $418.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.69% since.

Director Donald R Brattain sold 1,438 shares of TYL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $418.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

Director Dustin R Womble sold 25,661 shares of TYL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $423.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

