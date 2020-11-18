Hunt Lane Capital LP Buys Square Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Hunt Lane Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Workday Inc, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunt Lane Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Hunt Lane Capital LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SQ, WDAY, SNAP, RNG, GPN,

SQ, WDAY, SNAP, RNG, GPN, Reduced Positions: CRM, SPT, CHTR, FB, BABA, ESTC, ANGI, DADA, JD, TLND, CCC, DOMO, ZEN,

CRM, SPT, CHTR, FB, BABA, ESTC, ANGI, DADA, JD, TLND, CCC, DOMO, ZEN, Sold Out: TTWO, FIVN,

For the details of Hunt Lane Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunt+lane+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 810,000 shares, 33.09% of the total portfolio. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 215,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33% Square Inc (SQ) - 230,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.29% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 125,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71% JD.com Inc (JD) - 465,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%

Hunt Lane Capital LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $185.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of .

Hunt Lane Capital LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .

Hunt Lane Capital LP sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Hunt Lane Capital LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09.

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $260.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 100,000 shares as of .

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 900,000 shares as of .

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 40.54%. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $646.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 22,000 shares as of .

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Elastic NV by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $83.85 and $112.98, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $104.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 130,000 shares as of .