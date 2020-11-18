  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hunt Lane Capital LP Buys Square Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: SQ -1.45% WDAY -0.88% CRM +0.94% SPT -3.44% CHTR +1.19% ESTC +0.68% TTWO +0.29% FIVN +0.04%

Investment company Hunt Lane Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Workday Inc, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunt Lane Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Hunt Lane Capital LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hunt Lane Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunt+lane+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hunt Lane Capital LP
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 810,000 shares, 33.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 215,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 230,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.29%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 125,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71%
  5. JD.com Inc (JD) - 465,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Hunt Lane Capital LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $185.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of .

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Hunt Lane Capital LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Hunt Lane Capital LP sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Hunt Lane Capital LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $260.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 100,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 900,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 40.54%. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $646.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 22,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Elastic NV by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $83.85 and $112.98, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $104.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 130,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Hunt Lane Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Hunt Lane Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hunt Lane Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hunt Lane Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hunt Lane Capital LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)