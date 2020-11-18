Hunt Lane Capital LP Buys Square Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Hunt Lane Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Workday Inc, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Five9 Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunt Lane Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Hunt Lane Capital LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SQ, WDAY, SNAP, RNG, GPN,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, SPT, CHTR, FB, BABA, ESTC, ANGI, DADA, JD, TLND, CCC, DOMO, ZEN,
- Sold Out: TTWO, FIVN,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with SQ. Click here to check it out.
- SQ 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of SQ
- Peter Lynch Chart of SQ
For the details of Hunt Lane Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunt+lane+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hunt Lane Capital LP
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 810,000 shares, 33.09% of the total portfolio.
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 215,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 230,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.29%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 125,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 465,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
Hunt Lane Capital LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $185.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of .Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Hunt Lane Capital LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Hunt Lane Capital LP sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Hunt Lane Capital LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $260.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 100,000 shares as of .Reduced: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 900,000 shares as of .Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 40.54%. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $646.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 22,000 shares as of .Reduced: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced to a holding in Elastic NV by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $83.85 and $112.98, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $104.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Hunt Lane Capital LP still held 130,000 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Hunt Lane Capital LP. Also check out:
1. Hunt Lane Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hunt Lane Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hunt Lane Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hunt Lane Capital LP keeps buying